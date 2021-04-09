Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those who are in a committed relationship may spend a blissful day with their partner. Your friends will be very helpful. A family outing is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your co-workers may not give that kind of response to your ideas which you were expecting from them. Travelling will be hectic. Those in business may have a tough day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business people, doctors and those in the film industry will get good opportunities. Try to spend more time with your family. Health will get much better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Finish all your assignments. Do not waste your time if you are looking forward to making a career in the field of politics. Your partner will help lower your stress.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today, your dynamic personality and magnetic aura will work wonders on your love interest. Make sure you do not spend mindlessly. Avoid acting rude to others.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your seniors and your bosses will expect more from you. Those who are unemployed might find a good job. Musicians may get a platform for their talent.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you’re capable of doing. Romance is in the air. Students will do well.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Volatility will be there in all aspects of life. Drive cautiously. Those in the field of sports or the acting sector may face some obstacles due to ill health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

On the professional front, you may face tough competition and rivalry from your opponents. Be very careful as your enemies want you to land in trouble.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Success will follow you. Your name and fame will increase. Those on the higher levels may enjoy various benefits of their position. New ambitions will be realised.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be asked to take the charge at the workplace and you will do it successfully. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work. Business work will keep you busy.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Focussing more on your business and recently gained projects will gain you more profits. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors at your work place.

