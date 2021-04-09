Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Those who are in a committed relationship may spend a blissful day with their partner. Your friends will be very helpful. A family outing is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your co-workers may not give that kind of response to your ideas which you were expecting from them. Travelling will be hectic. Those in business may have a tough day.</p>.<p>Business people, doctors and those in the film industry will get good opportunities. Try to spend more time with your family. Health will get much better.</p>.<p>Finish all your assignments. Do not waste your time if you are looking forward to making a career in the field of politics. Your partner will help lower your stress.</p>.<p>Today, your dynamic personality and magnetic aura will work wonders on your love interest. Make sure you do not spend mindlessly. Avoid acting rude to others.</p>.<p>Your seniors and your bosses will expect more from you. Those who are unemployed might find a good job. Musicians may get a platform for their talent.</p>.<p>You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you’re capable of doing. Romance is in the air. Students will do well. </p>.<p>Volatility will be there in all aspects of life. Drive cautiously. Those in the field of sports or the acting sector may face some obstacles due to ill health.</p>.<p>On the professional front, you may face tough competition and rivalry from your opponents. Be very careful as your enemies want you to land in trouble.</p>.<p>Success will follow you. Your name and fame will increase. Those on the higher levels may enjoy various benefits of their position. New ambitions will be realised.</p>.<p>You will be asked to take the charge at the workplace and you will do it successfully. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work. Business work will keep you busy.</p>.<p>Focussing more on your business and recently gained projects will gain you more profits. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors at your work place.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbAEJPBOzt09JOD5dVLqV3"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/EbbbWLg0VRv2gcCbLXVkCw"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/HabdMMH2DXYF331ICM7VJN">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>