Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

Political and social activities will bring gains.

Finance:- Gains through speculation are likely.

Career:- Those in the cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career.

Domestic and love life:- Handle situations at home diplomatically.

Health:- Travelling might get hectic. Take care.

Lucky number:- 3

Lucky Colour:- Orange

Taurus

Be cautious as somebody, who is close to you, will shatter all your comfort and pleasure.

Finance:- Little difficulty in financial situations is likely.

Career:- Be cautious while taking bold decisions at the workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Some long-standing matters might cause sadness.

Health:- Minor health problems are likely. Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Red

Gemini

You will have to make some difficult decisions. Be wise when taking decisions. The benefits will stay with you.

Finance:- Expect benefits from speculative activities.

Career:- Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important decisions in business.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Take medicines on time. Avoid excess exposure to the sun.

Lucky number:- 21

Lucky Colour:- Pink

Cancer

Cancerians are careful spenders.

Finance:- Time is in your favour in terms of loan matters.

Career:- A good day for journalists and businessmen.

Domestic and love life:- Something in your life is about to change for the better today. Wedding bells might ring for some.

Health:- Keep yourself fresh and fit by working out early morning.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Burgundy

Leo

Avoid negativity and fears about the future.

Finance:- Your constant earnings might suffer. There might not be any additional rapid gains.

Career:- Focus on your projects. Complete them in time.

Domestic and love life:- You might be in danger from fire or accidents. Be brave for you will be able to negotiate from the worst.

Health:- Health issues will cause hindrance in your tasks. Try to keep your mind cool.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Red

Virgo

Control your efforts to make the situation all in control before it's too late.

Finance:- Tax issues and other sorts of monetary developments will take up your time.

Career:- Keep yourself engaged with social works and charitable deeds.

Domestic and love life:- Misunderstandings with your life partner are likely.

Health:- Be careful while travelling. Avoid eating outside food.

Lucky number:- 22

Lucky Colour:- Light Pink

Libra

Concentrate on studies to increase your percentage.

Finance:- Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Career:- Clear out any differences between you and your seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Spend time with family and loved ones to release some stress.

Health:- Follow healthy tips to control your weight.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Light Green

Scorpio

Complete your tasks in time with proper management and planning.

Finance:- Research and make efforts to maintain contact and revive old connections.

Career:- New obstacles will make you reconsider the direction of your work and career.

Domestic and love life:- Try not to react too emotionally, yet at the same time avoid not reacting at all to your life partner today on certain issues which may occur at home.

Health:- Take proper care of your health. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number:- 15

Lucky Colour:- Red

Sagittarius

Your affairs will see progress as you wrestle to quell the demons that hound you.

Finance:- Be tactful while dealing with professional clients.

Career:- You will make an advancement in your profession. It's a good day to make video calls.

Domestic and love life:- Listen to your elders' advice to protect yourself from falling down the cliff.

Health:- Take proper health checks.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Capricorn

Place your goals on hold. Take time off work to discuss the affairs that have been troubling you.

Finance:- Speculative activities may lead to disappointments.

Career:- Presenting ideas to seniors might get tense.

Domestic and love life:- Expect difficulties with the spouse and children in the coming days.

Health:- Pay heed to elders' health.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Dark Brown

Aquarius

Assert your original and innovative ideas.

Finance:- Money flow will be steady but not spectacular. This is good for you in the long run.

Career:- Know your responsibilities at your job or in your business and work accordingly.

Domestic and love life:- Give time and attention to family matters and personal affairs.

Health:- Keep yourself energetic and happy to remain healthy.

Lucky number:- 5

Lucky Colour:- Burgundy

Pisces

Your talents will get you honoured and recognised today.

Finance:- Have confidence and self-belief in your efforts even if they are not bearing fruit currently.

Career:- Expect a change in the workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Minor quarrels with your spouse is likely due to your restlessness.

Health:- Keep control of your diet to remain fit.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Pine Green

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:59 PM IST