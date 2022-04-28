Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Political and social activities will bring gains.

Finance:- Gains through speculation are likely.

Career:- Those in the cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career.

Domestic and love life:- Handle situations at home diplomatically.

Health:- Travelling might get hectic. Take care.

Lucky number:- 3

Lucky Colour:- Orange

Taurus

Be cautious as somebody, who is close to you, will shatter all your comfort and pleasure.

Finance:- Little difficulty in financial situations is likely.

Career:- Be cautious while taking bold decisions at the workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Some long-standing matters might cause sadness.

Health:- Minor health problems are likely. Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Red

Gemini

You will have to make some difficult decisions. Be wise when taking decisions. The benefits will stay with you.

Finance:- Expect benefits from speculative activities.

Career:- Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important decisions in business.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Take medicines on time. Avoid excess exposure to the sun.

Lucky number:- 21

Lucky Colour:- Pink

Cancer

Cancerians are careful spenders.

Finance:- Time is in your favour in terms of loan matters.

Career:- A good day for journalists and businessmen.

Domestic and love life:- Something in your life is about to change for the better today. Wedding bells might ring for some.

Health:- Keep yourself fresh and fit by working out early morning.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Burgundy

Leo

Avoid negativity and fears about the future.

Finance:- Your constant earnings might suffer. There might not be any additional rapid gains.

Career:- Focus on your projects. Complete them in time.

Domestic and love life:- You might be in danger from fire or accidents. Be brave for you will be able to negotiate from the worst.

Health:- Health issues will cause hindrance in your tasks. Try to keep your mind cool.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Red

Virgo

Control your efforts to make the situation all in control before it's too late.

Finance:- Tax issues and other sorts of monetary developments will take up your time.

Career:- Keep yourself engaged with social works and charitable deeds.

Domestic and love life:- Misunderstandings with your life partner are likely.

Health:- Be careful while travelling. Avoid eating outside food.

Lucky number:- 22

Lucky Colour:- Light Pink

Libra

Concentrate on studies to increase your percentage.

Finance:- Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Career:- Clear out any differences between you and your seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Spend time with family and loved ones to release some stress.

Health:- Follow healthy tips to control your weight.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Light Green

Scorpio

Complete your tasks in time with proper management and planning.

Finance:- Research and make efforts to maintain contact and revive old connections.

Career:- New obstacles will make you reconsider the direction of your work and career.

Domestic and love life:- Try not to react too emotionally, yet at the same time avoid not reacting at all to your life partner today on certain issues which may occur at home.

Health:- Take proper care of your health. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number:- 15

Lucky Colour:- Red

Sagittarius

Your affairs will see progress as you wrestle to quell the demons that hound you.

Finance:- Be tactful while dealing with professional clients.

Career:- You will make an advancement in your profession. It's a good day to make video calls.

Domestic and love life:- Listen to your elders' advice to protect yourself from falling down the cliff.

Health:- Take proper health checks.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Capricorn

Place your goals on hold. Take time off work to discuss the affairs that have been troubling you.

Finance:- Speculative activities may lead to disappointments.

Career:- Presenting ideas to seniors might get tense.

Domestic and love life:- Expect difficulties with the spouse and children in the coming days.

Health:- Pay heed to elders' health.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Dark Brown

Aquarius

Assert your original and innovative ideas.

Finance:- Money flow will be steady but not spectacular. This is good for you in the long run.

Career:- Know your responsibilities at your job or in your business and work accordingly.

Domestic and love life:- Give time and attention to family matters and personal affairs.

Health:- Keep yourself energetic and happy to remain healthy.

Lucky number:- 5

Lucky Colour:- Burgundy

Pisces

Your talents will get you honoured and recognised today.

Finance:- Have confidence and self-belief in your efforts even if they are not bearing fruit currently.

Career:- Expect a change in the workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Minor quarrels with your spouse is likely due to your restlessness.

Health:- Keep control of your diet to remain fit.

Lucky number:- 12

Lucky Colour:- Pine Green

