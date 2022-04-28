Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Political and social activities will bring gains.
Finance:- Gains through speculation are likely.
Career:- Those in the cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career.
Domestic and love life:- Handle situations at home diplomatically.
Health:- Travelling might get hectic. Take care.
Lucky number:- 3
Lucky Colour:- Orange
Taurus
Be cautious as somebody, who is close to you, will shatter all your comfort and pleasure.
Finance:- Little difficulty in financial situations is likely.
Career:- Be cautious while taking bold decisions at the workplace.
Domestic and love life:- Some long-standing matters might cause sadness.
Health:- Minor health problems are likely. Be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number:- 12
Lucky Colour:- Red
Gemini
You will have to make some difficult decisions. Be wise when taking decisions. The benefits will stay with you.
Finance:- Expect benefits from speculative activities.
Career:- Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important decisions in business.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.
Health:- Take medicines on time. Avoid excess exposure to the sun.
Lucky number:- 21
Lucky Colour:- Pink
Cancer
Cancerians are careful spenders.
Finance:- Time is in your favour in terms of loan matters.
Career:- A good day for journalists and businessmen.
Domestic and love life:- Something in your life is about to change for the better today. Wedding bells might ring for some.
Health:- Keep yourself fresh and fit by working out early morning.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Burgundy
Leo
Avoid negativity and fears about the future.
Finance:- Your constant earnings might suffer. There might not be any additional rapid gains.
Career:- Focus on your projects. Complete them in time.
Domestic and love life:- You might be in danger from fire or accidents. Be brave for you will be able to negotiate from the worst.
Health:- Health issues will cause hindrance in your tasks. Try to keep your mind cool.
Lucky number:- 2
Lucky Colour:- Red
Virgo
Control your efforts to make the situation all in control before it's too late.
Finance:- Tax issues and other sorts of monetary developments will take up your time.
Career:- Keep yourself engaged with social works and charitable deeds.
Domestic and love life:- Misunderstandings with your life partner are likely.
Health:- Be careful while travelling. Avoid eating outside food.
Lucky number:- 22
Lucky Colour:- Light Pink
Libra
Concentrate on studies to increase your percentage.
Finance:- Trading in commodities will be profitable.
Career:- Clear out any differences between you and your seniors at the workplace.
Domestic and love life:- Spend time with family and loved ones to release some stress.
Health:- Follow healthy tips to control your weight.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Light Green
Scorpio
Complete your tasks in time with proper management and planning.
Finance:- Research and make efforts to maintain contact and revive old connections.
Career:- New obstacles will make you reconsider the direction of your work and career.
Domestic and love life:- Try not to react too emotionally, yet at the same time avoid not reacting at all to your life partner today on certain issues which may occur at home.
Health:- Take proper care of your health. Avoid junk food.
Lucky number:- 15
Lucky Colour:- Red
Sagittarius
Your affairs will see progress as you wrestle to quell the demons that hound you.
Finance:- Be tactful while dealing with professional clients.
Career:- You will make an advancement in your profession. It's a good day to make video calls.
Domestic and love life:- Listen to your elders' advice to protect yourself from falling down the cliff.
Health:- Take proper health checks.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Yellow
Capricorn
Place your goals on hold. Take time off work to discuss the affairs that have been troubling you.
Finance:- Speculative activities may lead to disappointments.
Career:- Presenting ideas to seniors might get tense.
Domestic and love life:- Expect difficulties with the spouse and children in the coming days.
Health:- Pay heed to elders' health.
Lucky number:- 2
Lucky Colour:- Dark Brown
Aquarius
Assert your original and innovative ideas.
Finance:- Money flow will be steady but not spectacular. This is good for you in the long run.
Career:- Know your responsibilities at your job or in your business and work accordingly.
Domestic and love life:- Give time and attention to family matters and personal affairs.
Health:- Keep yourself energetic and happy to remain healthy.
Lucky number:- 5
Lucky Colour:- Burgundy
Pisces
Your talents will get you honoured and recognised today.
Finance:- Have confidence and self-belief in your efforts even if they are not bearing fruit currently.
Career:- Expect a change in the workplace.
Domestic and love life:- Minor quarrels with your spouse is likely due to your restlessness.
Health:- Keep control of your diet to remain fit.
Lucky number:- 12
Lucky Colour:- Pine Green
