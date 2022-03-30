Why is Zoe Kravitz being called a 'predator' after commenting on Will Smith's slap at Oscars 2022?

The 'Batman' star Zoe Kravitz has invited flak for commented on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

The altercation happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'.

Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on stage, slapping Rock and quickly returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth!" Smith yelled twice he was seated.

Reacting to the same, Zoe took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and captioned it as, “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Advertisement

‘The Batman’ actress’s comment didn’t sit well with a section of social media users, who didn’t hesitate to label her a “predator”.

Many pulled up her 2013 interview with V magazine where she spoke about Will's son and her 'After Earth' co-star, Jaden Smith.

"There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you," said Zoe who was 24 back then.

"He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he's so handsome, I was always like, when you're older, you know, we'll hang out…Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14," she added.

Check out the reactions below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Smith was named best actor later in the evening during the ceremony. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram. The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has also launched an inquiry into the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:28 AM IST