Watch: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh grooves to 'Vegas' by Doja Cat in viral video

The clip features Shiloh taking centre stage and flaunting her stunning moves

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's video grooving to Doja Cat's song 'Vegas', from the upcoming 'Elvis' biopic soundtrack, has gone viral.

In the video, the 16-year-old can be seen in an oversized Beatles t-shirt, black pants and Vans. The short video clip features Shiloh taking centre stage and flaunting her stunning moves.

Check out the video here:

She is already a favourite among the social media dance community, where clips of her routines are frequently shared and praised by the teen's fans.

Moments after the video was shared, fans took to the comments section and praised her moves.

"You can see that being an artist runs in her genes! She really has such a gift for dance----so expressive and natural! Her style reflects such an effortless sort of fluid and chill vibe. She killed it! So happy for her," a user wrote.

"Okay!! Her confidence is growing & I just love the fact that even tho her parents are such mega stars she seems so grounded & humble," wrote another social media user.

Another comment read, "Ya Shiloh!!! She killed it. Rooting for her in the dance world, she definitely has potential."

