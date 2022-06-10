'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller accused by young activist's parents of 'grooming' their daughter

Washington [US]: Hollywood actor Ezra Miller of DC's 'Justice League' fame continues to be in legal trouble as the parents of an 18-year-old activist have accused him of grooming their daughter.

According to Fox News, the parents of the activist named Tokata Iron Eyes have petitioned the court to issue a restraining order against Miller, citing the 29-year-old transgender, non-binary actor as "physically and emotionally" abusive toward their daughter.

"Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata," says the filing, which was obtained by multiple outlets, reported Variety.

The 18-year-old's parents allege the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when their child was just 12. They have also claimed that Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs, and flew the child to London and to places such as Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii.

As per Fox News, A portion of the documents described Miller giving Tokata an "unknown dose of LSD" in January 2022 and drugging Tokata into an "incapacitated state." "Tokata had been screaming so much after Ezra gave her LSD, that she lost her voice," the documents stated.

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii, once for an altercation in a bar and another time for second-degree assault.

Miller is set to star in the DC Comic film, 'The Flash', a reprise of their role from 'Justice League' that has a 2023 release date.