BAFTAs 2022: Rebel Wilson shows middle finger to Putin, Benedict Cumberbatch sports badge supporting Ukraine

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 2022 took place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall and was live streamed in India on the streamer SonyLIV.

While the awards ceremony honoured those in the entertainment industry, there were moments when actors and presenters stood in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

For the unversed, Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians, and troops, have been killed.

‘The Batman’ star Andy Serkis announced the winner for best film but not before he called out the government for its discriminatory treatment of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine, saying "all refugees are welcome but some are more than welcome".

Fashion has always been used as an essential tool to make strong political statements. Like many others, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, too, tweaked his sartorial style at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards to show his support for Ukraine, which has been facing trying times ever since Russia launched military operations there.

Several images from the star-studded affair have been doing the rounds on social media in which the 'Power of the Dog' star can be seen wearing a badge of the Ukraine flag on his classic black tuxedo.

Actor Rebel Wilson used her stage time at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony to call out Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rebel showed middle finger to Putin while hosting the star-studded event on Sunday night.

Introducing Emilia Jones' musical performance, she explained that there would be two sign language interpreters on stage.

"And this is the gesture for Putin," Rebel said, showing the middle finger.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:08 AM IST