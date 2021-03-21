You can even learn how to remain happy: Study

London: One can learn to be happy as new research has shown that several psychological well-being measures gradually increased within people from the beginning to the end of an intensive programme on happiness.

The participants in the study also reported a significant decrease in anxiety, perceived stress, negative thoughts, rumination and anger tendencies. The researchers, including Nicola De Pisapia from the University of Trento, observed improvements in the positive aspects and a reduction of negative emotions, both in the short term and longitudinally throughout the programme.