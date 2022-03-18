World Sleep Day: What you eat affects your sleep

The human body is designed to recover from daily wear and tear during rest hours. In fact, deep and adequate sleep can do more than put you in a good mood and improve focus. Time and again, research has shown that about 8 hours of restful sleep every day can work wonders for immunity, fertility, and exercise, and reduce the risk for chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Despite science having repeatedly pointed towards sleep as Pandora’s box of health benefits, why is it that most of us struggle to fit in a requisite amount of sleep in our daily schedules? The answer to this may lie in what’s on your plate.

Processed, sugary, and spicy foods can keep you up at night, disrupting your sleep cycle. Similarly, alcohol may seem to send you in deep sleep quickly, experts warn against it, as it interrupts the deep and light sleep patterns that together make part of a good night’s sleep. Into the realm of the more obvious ‘sleep thieves’, are coffee, tea, and caffeinated beverages – which might kick off a phase of focus and high energy ‘on demand’, but significantly alter one’s sleep structure if consumed regularly and recklessly.

Having said that, there are also foods and drinks that have the opposite effect on shut-eye – a more positive and desirable one. A balanced meal, with all necessary micro and macronutrients, is overall the perfect fuel for both active and rest hours. However, foods like nuts, chamomile tea, cherries, and figs are known to be natural sleep inducers.

If yours was anything like the average Indian household, growing up, chances are a glass of warm turmeric milk was your last portion for the day – and for good!

This World Sleep Day, here’s a list of Indian ingredients that are friends of your sleep:

Turmeric

As per research, turmeric extract has a sleep-promoting effect, owing to reduction in sleep latency and enhancement of non-rapid eye movement sleep. Curcumin, a nutraceutical found in turmeric, can raise serotonin levels, thus proving beneficial for stress management and sleep.

Cardamom

Cardamom or ‘chhoti elaichi’ is a flavourful and healthy addition to any Indian dish, but did you know it’s also a quick fix for sleeplessness? Some compounds in this Indian spice are known to be natural sedatives and relaxants for the human body. Both the application and smell of cardamom oil have similar effects.

Nutmeg

Another serotonin inducer is Jaiphal or nutmeg, and just like turmeric is popularly consumed with milk before sleep. Thanks to nutmeg's sweet aroma, a pinch of nutmeg also has a calming effect on nerves, helping your body drift off to sleep and reduce restlessness.

Fennel seeds

Saunf or fennel seeds can help put your mind and body at ease, and many people drink saunf water or tea. It particularly helps relax your digestive muscles after a meal. Ever wondered why your neighbourhood eatery handed over a saunf palate to you after that heavy dinner? Now you know!

(Yashna Garg is CMO at ZeoNutra-a nutraceutical firm)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:23 PM IST