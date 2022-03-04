World Obesity Day 2022: To make change a reality, action needed at local, regional, national level

Obesity is a chronic pandemic and a “silent killer” as this conditions puts people at higher risk for serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes,lung damage and heart disease.

World Obesity day is observed annually on March 4 with the theme, “Everybody Needs to Act”.

Obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges facing the world today, affecting 800 million people with millions more at risk. It is a life altering disease increases the likelihood of co-morbidities and doubles the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization, as people living with obesity lack support and face stigma at work, home and in the healthy system. To make change a reality, we need action at the local, regional and national level.

There are multiple factors to fuel dramatic changes in living environment, diet and lifestyles in ways that promote positive energy balance and weight gain. More than 135 million individuals are presently affected by obesity in India.

Prevalence of obesity in India is varies from rural to urban and state wise.

Overweight: Consequences and health risks

Obesity is a concern because of its implications for the heath of an individual as it increases the risk of many diseases and health conditions like coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancers, hypertension, stroke, liver and gall bladder disease, sleep apnea and respiratory problems, Osteoarthritis, Gynaecological problems and is a factor in infertility. These conditions can cause or contribute to premature death and debilitating quality of life.

How to lose weight

The ideal way to lose weight is through balanced, healthy diet and exercise but for those who are obese and unable to achieve weight loss by above methods may choose bariatric surgery.

Apart from weight loss, bariatric surgery surgery offers a lot of improvement in the metabolic syndrome. Type 2 diabetes improves by 80 percent, hypertension down by 70 percent and cholesterol levels normalize. Women can improve their fertility rate once they lose weight. There are also other significant improvements in the other associated comorbidities. For morbidly obese, bariatric surgery is safest.

Bariatric surgery has evolved over time with advanced technologies, trained surgeons along with anesthesia. Supportive services have improved the outcome, safety and there is less than 1 percent surgical risks. Many procedures are available to suit every individual's requirement safety. The patient immediately recovers once the surgery done and has a significant improvement in quality and quantity of life

When selecting the centre for bariatric surgery, the patient should look for a good experienced surgeon, capable anesthesia team and supportive medical specialists. There should be a good nutrition team, physiotherapist and nursing team to take care in the post-op period and follow up with regular obesity support group activities.

(Kona Lakshmi Kumari is Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Minimal access GI Surgeon, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:40 PM IST