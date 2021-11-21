Weight loss: Six ways to fight obesity, health complications

Weight gain and obesity has tripled in the last 15 years. Finding a solution is giving most of us a hard time. This is because the majority is still following the old mantra of calories in vs calories out because of which most end up eating food with higher calories and burning too little. This is a flawed concept because here we are targeting temporary causes rather than addressing the root cause.

The real causal factor lies in our choice of health pillars. Our health is dependent on 6 pillars – food, oxygen exercise, sleep and thoughts . Our choices of these pillars create a unique cocktail of hormonal imbalances within our body. Any chronic disease we suffer is a result of improper choices of these health pillars and Obesity is one of them.

Obesity is a multifactoral disease that develops over a long time. Although factors such as family history, gender, age, sex, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stress levels, disturbed sleep etc… lead to obesity, our daily abuse to the body is an ultimate cause.

Epigenetics play a larger role than genetics. Environmental exposure during early life could induce persistent alterations in the epigenome which leads to increased risk of obesity. Multiple studies have established a link between obesity and altered epigenetic regulation of multiple genes that relate to metabolism.

How to beat obesity

With proper planning and management of six pillars of makes it a cake walk for you to walk out of obese life.

Food: Consume plant based whole food. If not the whole of your meals ensure 80 percent of the times your meals consist of plant based whole food. Include greens, beans, onions, mushrooms, nuts and seeds, fruits and berries in your overall diet.

Oxygen: Ensure that you breathe from your belly throughout the day. Most of the times we breathe from the mouth which is a wrong method. Instead breathing must happen from the nose while the mouth is closed. Engage yourself in breathing exercises like Pranayam.

Rest: In present times when we get lost running a mad rush, dedicating time for relaxation is imperative. For the body to function the way it should, we must give it a cool time. Take time for relaxation, slow down to find your purpose.

Exercise: Giving your body a good amount of exercise is a must. Since we are at one place hooked up to screens most of our day, the body doesn’t get much of an exercise. It is important that we make conscious efforts to give it a good amount of exercise by moving, lifting, walking, giving the body stretches, yoga and a mind and body calmer – the mediation. Walk atleast 10,000 steps a day and take a break from sitting for a prolonged time. Engage in strength training atleast two to three days a week.

Sleep: Sleep like a baby in a dark room for atleast 7 to 8 hrs in the night. And make sure that you never miss this.

Thoughts: Purity of thoughts is as important as breathing. Your cells are the first listeners of your thoughts and your thoughts (positive and negative) have an impact on your cells. You are manifesting diseases or health by the thoughts you are having the whole day.

Body runs on a smart mechanism and gives you a signal in case of any imbalances in your health. Negligence of these signals could lead to various health complications.

