Vitamin D ineffective for inflammation: Study

London: Researchers have found that Vitamin D and marine omega-3 fatty acids — also known as fish oil — are not effective at reducing systemic inflammation. The study, published in the journal Clinical Chemistry is an analysis of the Vitamin D and OmegA-3 TriaL (VITAL) by investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the UK. “People commonly think that these supplements can prevent inflammatory diseases, but when a patient asks their doctor, ‘Should I take this supplement?’

“Doctors often don’t know what to advise because there haven’t been large scale clinical trials. VITAL provides a large dataset to address these questions,” said author Karen Costenbader. The VITAL study is a random, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in which researchers tested the effects of supplements of vitamin D (2000 IU/day), omega 3s (1 gm/day) or both. For this analysis, they tested levels of three known biomarkers of inflammation at the start of the trial and after one year of taking supplements or a placebo. The authors analysed biomarkers for only a subgroup of the original trial’s population — approximately 1,500 of the over 25,000 participants.