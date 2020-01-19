Violence and adversity at early age affects brain

Washington: A research study has shown that childhood adversity is a significant problem in the US, especially for children growing up in poverty. Those who face poverty have a much higher risk of being exposed to violence and suffering from a lack of social support, which can have long-term consequences. According to the study people exposed to childhood adversity may also be more likely to have brain changes in adolescence.

When children in the study experienced more violence such as abuse, exposure to intimate partner violence, or neighbourhood violence and social deprivation such as child neglect, lack of neighbourhood cohesion, and a lack of maternal support, the researchers noted a decrease of a link between amygdala in younger years.

—ANI