Victory knows no age: 82-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl among 54 to defeat Covid-19 in Indore

With strong will power, you can conquer the world. Proving it to be true, an 82-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl defeated the deadly Covid-19 and discharged completely healthy from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

Not only was an octogenarian, a 3-year-old girl also among the 54 patients, including patients of Mandsaur and Khandwa, who discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. Many of these patients were discharged under new discharge policy, as per which positive patients who remain asymptomatic for 10 days could be discharged even without testing negative.

The 82-year-old Mukta Jain of Nehru Nagar and was admitted to the hospital on May 8.

According to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SAIMS Rajeev Singh, initially the patient couldn’t even walk by herself and needed wheel chair. “It was challenging to get the patient with this much age treated but our team successfully treated her and she recovered well. It was also her will power which helped her recover soon,” he said.

Telling about the 3-year-old girl Priyanshi Chouhan, Singh said that she had got infected by her maternal grandparents but conditions of all family members are stable now.

“We have discharged some of the patients on the basis of new discharge policy. They were admitted to the hospital about 7-10 days ago but they didn’t have any symptoms and their X-ray report was also clear. More patients would be discharged soon under the same policy with the mandatory home isolation for them,” the COO added.

All patients who were discharged from the hospital appreciated the efforts of doctors and staff by expressing their gratitude for saving their lives.