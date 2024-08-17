Tips To Harness The Power Of Ayurvedic Acupressure Healthy And Glowing Skin

Pic: Freepik

The skin is the body’s largest organ, made of water, protein, fats and minerals. Your skin protects your body from germs and regulates body temperature. Nerves in the skin help you feel sensations like hot and cold. Your skin, along with your hair, nails, oil glands and sweat glands, is part of the integumentary system. “Integumentary” means a body’s outer covering.

Three layers of tissue make up the skin:

Epidermis, the top layer of the skin that you can see and touch. Keratin, a protein inside skin cells, makes up the skin cells and, along with other proteins, sticks together to form this layer.

Dermis, the middle layer makes up 90% of skin’s thickness.

Hypodermis, also called the bottom or fatty layer

Different seasons may wreak serious havoc on your skin. The threat of sunburn from extreme summer sun will subside to give way to the threat of chapped lips and flaky skin from the extreme cold weather in the wintery season. This cycle of threats from different seasons underscores the importance of skin health all year round. As the largest organ of your body, the skin plays the role of first line of defense in keeping you safe from infections and other unfriendly elements. It is for this reason that your skin needs to be in good health always.

You lose collagen and elastin as you age. This causes the skin’s middle layer (dermis) to get thinner. As a result, the skin may sag and develop wrinkles. While you can’t stop the ageing process, there are certain practises that can help you maintain healthier skin. For example, apply sunscreen when outdoors, find healthy ways to manage stress, daily cleansing and shaving can take a toll on your skin, avoid harsh soaps, and moisturise regularly. If your skin is dry, use a moisturizer that fits your skin type. For daily use, consider a moisturizer that contains SPF.

How acupressure helps

If you are concerned about the skin on your face, facial acupressure can offer many advantages for skin health. Regular treatments may help reduce wrinkles, clear blemishes, combat swelling and puffiness, minimise dark circles, and increase overall radiance. Acupressure can also help promote lymphatic drainage, allowing toxins to be flushed from the system and helping skin look brighter and firmer. Facial acupressure is a natural and affordable way to improve your skin health and achieve a glowing complexion. This ancient practice can: minimise wrinkles, clear blemishes, improve blood circulation, reduce dark circles, promote overall radiance, reduce inflammation.

Here is what you should do: If the facial skin starts becoming blackish, bluish, use a Byol Magnate. The white side of the Byol magnet should be is pasted on the medical adhesive tape and placed on the meeting point of middle and ring toe of the right foot. If you are experiencing acne, boils, etc. breakouts, place the yellow side of the Byol magnet on the medical adhesive tape and paste it on the highlighted point (see figure) which is known in EAV Meridian as point SK 3.