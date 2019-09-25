These are the key vitamins for healthy skin

New Delhi: Vitamins play a crucial role in nourishing the body and the skin, and their deficiency leads to maladies like dark spots, redness, wrinkles, rough patches and excessive dryness. Fitness expert and Vitabiotics Vice President Rohit Shelatkar lists the most important vitamins for a healthy skin and their sources.

Vitamin A:

Also called Retinol, this is a compound which stimulates the production of new skin cells and actively works to counter acne and signs of ageing like formation of wrinkles and lines. Vitamin A is found naturally in foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, eggs, dairy products and spinach.

Vitamin B3:

Niacinamide or nicotinamide — a form of vitamin B3 — is among the eight vitamins responsible for maintaining good health. This is a water-soluble vitamin known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which is used to treat skin ailments like acne, spots, hyperpigmentation and rosacea — a skin condition characterised by spreading of redness due to rashes. Chicken breast, tuna, salmon, peanuts, green peas, mushrooms and potatoes are some foods rich in vitamin B3.

Vitamin C:

The anti-oxidant properties of vitamin C help prevent acne and protect the skin from the effects of free radicals and creation of collagen structures. Taking adequate Vitamin C can help repair skin and reduce wrinkles. Citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, mangoes, bell peppers, broccoli and Brussel sprouts are some sources of vitamin C.

Vitamin E:

Also known as Tocopherol, vitamin E is a powerful anti-oxidant that protect skin from free radicals. Free radicals are generated by internal and external factors. Their internal generation happens when the body converts food into energy, while externally, the skin gets them through pollution, exposure to UV rays, and excessive smoking and drinking. Natural sources of Vitamin E include almonds, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, olive oil, spinach, corn and mangoes.

