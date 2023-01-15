Suffering from GERD? Easy Sujok Therapy for relief from acid reflux

GERD or Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease, also known as Chronic Acid Reflux, occurs when acid from the stomach reflows into the esophagus or food pipe chronically. Acid reflux causes symptoms such as heartburn, sour taste in the mouth, and upper abdominal discomfort.
When Acid Reflux happens repeatedly, the tissue in the food pipe that is closest to the stomach gets damaged due to the acid. This can scar tissue formation in the food pipe, which leads to narrowing of the passage. There can be presence of inflammation in the food pipe. Chronic acid reflux can cancer risk.
Symptoms
Burning in the chest, especially when lying down after eating
Sensation of food being stuck in the food pipe
Trouble swallowing food or painful swallowing
Sour or bitter taste in the mouth
Upper abdominal pain
Asthma or coughing
Preventive Methods
Eat small portions frequently instead of large meals
Reduce your weight to a healthy BMI range
Avoid lying down after eating
Avoid foods that can cause acidity
Sujok Therapy
To help alleviate the symptoms of GERD you can perform therapeutic massage in the direction as shown in the figure. You can also use a massaging roller or apply seeds in the given location.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)