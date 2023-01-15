Suffering from GERD? Easy Sujok Therapy for relief from acid reflux

GERD or Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease, also known as Chronic Acid Reflux, occurs when acid from the stomach reflows into the esophagus or food pipe chronically. Acid reflux causes symptoms such as heartburn, sour taste in the mouth, and upper abdominal discomfort.

When Acid Reflux happens repeatedly, the tissue in the food pipe that is closest to the stomach gets damaged due to the acid. This can scar tissue formation in the food pipe, which leads to narrowing of the passage. There can be presence of inflammation in the food pipe. Chronic acid reflux can cancer risk.

Symptoms

Burning in the chest, especially when lying down after eating

Sensation of food being stuck in the food pipe

Trouble swallowing food or painful swallowing

Sour or bitter taste in the mouth

Upper abdominal pain

Asthma or coughing

Preventive Methods

Eat small portions frequently instead of large meals

Reduce your weight to a healthy BMI range

Avoid lying down after eating

Avoid foods that can cause acidity

Sujok Therapy

To help alleviate the symptoms of GERD you can perform therapeutic massage in the direction as shown in the figure. You can also use a massaging roller or apply seeds in the given location.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)