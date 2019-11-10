Spinal cord injury linked to stroke risk

Toronto: Researchers have found that fatigue and sleep may need more attention in order to prevent issues like stroke after spinal cord injury.

“People with spinal cord injury have alarming rates of stroke, and we wanted to understand why? We found that the risk of fatigue is nine times greater in individuals with spinal cord injury compared to those without,” said study lead Aaron Phillips, Assistant Professor at University of Calgary in Canada. The researchers first revealed that individuals with spinal cord injury experience fatigue more than people without spinal cord injury.

The researchers also found the incidence of sleep apnea was roughly four times greater for individuals with spinal cord injury and then went on to show that fatigue and trouble sleeping are related to the level and severity of the spinal cord injury.

—IANS