Say bye-bye to puffy eyes with THIS treatment

Periorbital is also known as puffy eyes, can be caused by various factors, and they are often not a cause for serious concern. The most noticeable symptom is swelling around the eyes. The skin around the eyes may appear red and irritated. Puffy eyes can make you look tired or older than you are.
Causes
Water retention can happen with too much water consumption or high-sodium diet
Allergic reactions to pollen, dust, pet dander, or certain foods
Lack of sleep can cause fluid to accumulate around the eyes
Inflammation in the sinus passages can lead to puffy eyes
As people age, the skin around the eyes becomes thinner and may sag
Predisposition to puffy eyes may run in families
Alcohol and tobacco use, both can contribute to puffy eyes
Tears can cause temporary puffiness
Home Remedies
Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to reduce swelling
Sleep with your head elevated to prevent fluid accumulation around the eyes
Limit your intake of salty foods to reduce water retention
Place cooled tea bags (chamomile or green tea) over closed eyes for 10-15 minutes
Cucumber has anti-inflammatory properties; place slices on closed eyes
Identify and avoid allergens that may be causing the puffiness
Use eye creams with ingredients like caffeine or hyaluronic acid to reduce puffiness
Apply aloe vera gel around the eyes; its anti-inflammatory properties may help
Sujok Therapy
Apply brown colour and dried pea seeds on highlighted area (see pic). Keep for an hour or more if there is no discomfort. If puffy eyes persist despite trying these remedies, or if they are accompanied by other concerning symptoms, consult a healthcare professional to rule out underlying medical conditions.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)