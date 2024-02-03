Say bye-bye to puffy eyes with THIS treatment

Pic: Freepik

Periorbital is also known as puffy eyes, can be caused by various factors, and they are often not a cause for serious concern. The most noticeable symptom is swelling around the eyes. The skin around the eyes may appear red and irritated. Puffy eyes can make you look tired or older than you are.

Causes

Water retention can happen with too much water consumption or high-sodium diet

Allergic reactions to pollen, dust, pet dander, or certain foods

Lack of sleep can cause fluid to accumulate around the eyes

Inflammation in the sinus passages can lead to puffy eyes

As people age, the skin around the eyes becomes thinner and may sag

Predisposition to puffy eyes may run in families

Alcohol and tobacco use, both can contribute to puffy eyes

Tears can cause temporary puffiness

Home Remedies

Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to reduce swelling

Sleep with your head elevated to prevent fluid accumulation around the eyes

Limit your intake of salty foods to reduce water retention

Place cooled tea bags (chamomile or green tea) over closed eyes for 10-15 minutes

Cucumber has anti-inflammatory properties; place slices on closed eyes

Identify and avoid allergens that may be causing the puffiness

Use eye creams with ingredients like caffeine or hyaluronic acid to reduce puffiness

Apply aloe vera gel around the eyes; its anti-inflammatory properties may help

Sujok Therapy

Apply brown colour and dried pea seeds on highlighted area (see pic). Keep for an hour or more if there is no discomfort. If puffy eyes persist despite trying these remedies, or if they are accompanied by other concerning symptoms, consult a healthcare professional to rule out underlying medical conditions.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)