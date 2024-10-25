Preventing Breast Cancer In Your 20s: Know How Lifestyle Changes And Early Detection Can Help Avoid Cancer

Canva

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that affects women all over the world. It happens when cancerous cells in your breast grow into tumours. It can affect both women and men, although it is more common in women.

It is common to think that breast cancer can only affect older women but given the sedentary lifestyle the young generation follows, young women are also prone to getting affected with breast cancer. It all begins from a young age. How one treats their body when they're young determines their fitness at an older age. Women especially, need to make healthy decisions, be aware of early detections and reduce the risk of developing breast cancer.

Canva

Lifestyle changes needed to prevent breast cancer

In order to improve your health, you need to make certain lifestyle changes and be consistent in following them to maintain a good fitness level. One of the greatest ways to prevent breast cancer is certainly to maintain a healthy weight. Obesity and excess body fat have been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, especially after menopause. A balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats is the main focus in the 20s. In addition to meeting the body's basic requirements, these meals have vitamins and minerals that may help prevent cancer. Cutting less on processed meals, sugary desserts, and beverages will help control weight and avoid diseases like cancer.

Canva

Dr. Bhavisha Ghugare, Senior Consultant - Surgical Breast Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali shared her insights on the changes an individual needs to make to prevent breast cancer. "Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk for breast cancer. Walking, running, swimming, or even participation in group fitness classes, among others, contribute both physically and mentally to the well-being of an individual. These exercises have been proven to reduce a person's stress and anxiety levels, and this is very helpful because chronic stress can impede the immune system and affect health negatively," she said.

Read Also Breast Cancer Awareness: 5 Critical Breast Cancer Symptoms Every Woman Should Watch Out For

She also mentioned how alcohol consumption can be a significant risk factor of breast cancer. According to various research, it has been established that alcohol leads to an increased risk of breast cancer. "Nonetheless, if you still choose to drink, moderation is the key. Taking one drink a day may not exceed the marked limit and therefore, be a good way of avoiding the risk. Smoking is also a factor and should generally be omitted from your life," she added.

Canva

How to prevent Breast Cancer with early detection?

It is important for women to educated and self-aware about breast cancer and its symptoms. Conducting self-examinations can be a easy way detect any early signs and a check-up is always a better idea to avoid complications.

"Monthly self-exams, ideally one week after your period, can help you note what's normal for your body. Whenever you find anything unusual, like lumps, seek a doctor's opinion right away. Routine mammography screening is typically encouraged to begin at age 40, but those younger than that should be more vigilant regarding their family background. If breast cancer runs in the family, you may want to discuss it with your physician who may suggest earlier screening, or if such tests will be required to know how much of a risk you are," Dr. Bhavisha added.