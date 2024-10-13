 Breast Cancer Awareness: 5 Critical Breast Cancer Symptoms Every Woman Should Watch Out For
Breast Cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the breasts cells. Keep reading to know signs and symptoms.

Updated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Representative image | Canva

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that affects women all over the world. Breast cancer happens when cancerous cells in your breast grow into tumours. It can affect both women and men, although it is more common in women. Keep reading as we understand what breast cancer is and its symptoms:

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the breast cells. It happens when abnormal cells in the breast tissue grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. Breast cancer can occur in different breast parts. It is most common in the ducts that carry milk to the nipple (ductal carcinoma) or in the glands that produce milk (lobular carcinoma).

Breast cancer symptoms:

Breast cancer is one of the major health concerns for women worldwide. The cases of this type of cancer are increasing, raising awareness for its diagnosis and prevention. Here are five critical breast cancer symptoms to watch for:

Lump or thickening in the breast

One of the common breast cancer symptoms is the presence of a lump or thickened area in the breast or underarm. This lump may feel hard and painless, and should always be checked by a doctor for precaution.

Changes in breast size or shape

If there are any noticeable changes in the breast's size, shape, or appearance, especially if they occur suddenly, it could be a sign of breast cancer. After experiencing such change, it is essential to seek professional help.

Changes in skin

Redness, dimpling, or thickening of the skin on the breast (sometimes described as an orange peel texture) can be a symptom of breast cancer.

Nipple changes or discharge

Consult a healthcare provider if you notice an inverted nipple, a sudden change in its appearance, or a discharge that is unrelated to breastfeeding (especially if it's bloody).

Pain in the breast or nipple

Continued pain or tenderness in the breast or nipple, not related to your menstrual cycle, could be a warning sign of breast cancer and should be examined by a doctor.

