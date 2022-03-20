Mudra Mantra: Say hello to total wellness with Vayu Mudra

Vayu mudra is one part of the “Apana-Vayu” mudra or one of the five subdivisions of life – energy called “Prana” (Sanskrit) in yoga and Ayurveda. “Vayu” is third-most important of the five forms of Prana and “Vayu” is a Sanskrit word that means “wind”. It is an hasta mudra (hand gesture) that is practiced as part of meditation, for therapeutic benefit, or with yoga poses to free the body of accumulated air and unwanted gas or help with the increase of the wind energy, if it happens to be low (for example, in Kapha pre-dominant people).

Vayu Mudra has been used for thousands of years to improve the body’s gastrointestinal functioning by regulating the air element in the body. With this mudra Vayu is released effectively from the body helps in easing the digestive system.

In short, Vayu Mudra controls and balances the air element in the body. It is associated with the Vata dosha in Ayurveda because Vata is associated with the air element.

Thus, Vayu mudra can be helpful for those who suffer from aggravated Vata or who are of the Vata dosha constitution. Vayu dosha is considered to be the most harmful and is said to have a direct impact on your mental health along with organs like the lungs, colon, intestines, etc. It is performed by bringing the index finger close to the base of the thumb, and folding the thumb over it. These two fingers bring together the ‘air’ element and the ‘fire’ element.

There is a whole range of other conditions that respond well to practicing this mudra, including:

Parkinson’s – It is thought to reduce tremors.

Stress and anxiety – It is believed to calm a stressed nervous system and soothe the mind.

General pain – It is said to be helpful for pain management.

Joint pain – It is believed to soothe the pain associated with rheumatism, sciatica or gout.

Endocrine system – It supports skin and cartilage.

How does Vayu Mudra help?

Vayu Mudra's benefits are not only mental and physical but also spiritual. Here are some of the most important advantages of practicing Vayu Mudra regularly:

It helps in preventing several diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, etc. Not only this, but it also helps in alleviating pain and inflammation occurring due to these conditions.

Since Vayu Mudra calms you down, it helps in improving your sleep patterns reducing daytime fatigue and exhaustion.

Vayu Mudra is especially beneficial for seniors for reducing joint pain and improving their flexibility and range of motion.

Vayu Mudra is very effective for improving the digestion and sleep patterns of pregnant women.

Since it improves blood circulation, it helps in building your immunity, preventing asthma, and strengthening your muscles and joints. This also helps in regulating your body temperature and preventing lung disorders like shortness of breath, asthma, etc.

Since the daily discomforts and pains reduce, you can manage your activities and work better. This has a direct impact on your performance and levels of productivity.

When our body senses stress, it produces a hormone called cortisol. The elevated levels of this hormone cause weight gain and overeating. Vayu Mudra, by reducing our stress levels, regulates the production of cortisol, making it an effective gesture for even weight loss.

How to practice Vayu Mudra

To practice Vayu Mudra a seated position is recommended even though one could perform it standing up.

Find a space that’s clean and well-ventilated.

Sit comfortably and place your hands on your thighs or the knees with your palms pointing upwards.

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths.

Slowly bend your index finger to touch the base of the thumb. Fold the thumb over the index finger to hold it firmly. All the other fingers must be stretched straight.

Start by practicing for 4-5 minutes, 2-3 times in a day.

Be consistent without taking too many breaks to gain the maximum benefits.

(To understand Mudras properly and attaches appearing earlier in this column, you are invited to our Zoom meeting (ID: 4793331908; Password: healing) held every Monday from 7 PM to 7:45 PM. It’s a free service courtesy of The Free Press Journal and the Lions Club Mumbai ACTIONs. You can also share your problems by writing to us at features@fpj.co.in; lionsclubofaction@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp at 9323178565.)

ALSO READ Mudra Mantra: The amazing benefits of Apana Mudra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:08 PM IST