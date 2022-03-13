Mudra Mantra: The amazing benefits of Apana Mudra

Apana Mudra is named after the “apan-vayu”, one of the five subdivisions of life - energy called “Pran” (Sanskrit) in yoga and Ayurveda. Apana is second-most important of the five forms of Pran and “Vayu” is a Sanskrit word that means wind and refers to the movement of Pran through the body. In this mudra, two mudras are formed together viz. Prithvi Mudra and Akash Mudra – joining of three elements, namely fire, space and earth. Akash Mudra cures all diseases relating to the heart, lungs, ear and throat while Prithvi Mudra gives strength to the body and removes all vitamin/mineral deficiencies.

It’s a sacred hand gesture or ‘seal,’ used during yoga and meditation practice as a means of channelling the flow of life’s vital force energy. It is also referred to as a purification mudra and is specifically used to detoxify and purify the body while balancing the elements of fire, space and earth within it. When the waste and toxins accumulate in the body, it creates an imbalance in our physical and mental state.

It is a “hasta mudra”, which means it is performed using the hands. Going back to what I had mentioned in my previous article, the Apana Vayu Mudra is active in the pelvic and lower abdominal areas and is responsible for digestion, elimination and reproduction, (both male and female).

The Apana Mudra increases the Vata and Kapha doshas whilst helping to decrease pitta, thereby helping to balance all three doshas in the body. The mechanism of Apana Mudra’s elimination can be understood by knowing the energy associated with five fingers.

Thumb – Energy of fire

Index finger – Energy of air

Middle finger – Ether energy

Ring finger – Earth energy

Little finger – Water energy

In Apana Mudra, you bring earth (ring finger) and ether (middle finger) elements in contact with the element of fire (thumb). The reason: For elimination of waste in the body. When an imbalance arises in these two elements, the body becomes heavy because of constriction in organs of elimination (anus and genital organ). In yogic psychology, fire is considered the principal element that burns up the imbalances present in other elements. Hence, by practicing Apana Mudra, elements associated with the elimination of waste and toxins in the body get balanced. This affects all the organs located in this part of the body viz. reproductive organs, stomach, colon, rectum, anus, hips, thighs, legs, knees, feet, etc and cures all diseases of these organs. It activates Swadhisthan and Muladhara chakra.

The benefits of Apana Mudra:

·Doing this mudra during pregnancy thrice a day for 15 mins in the 8th and 9th month can ensure a normal delivery.

·This mudra helps soothe period pain and cramps. This mudra is a must for women who have irregular periods.

·Strengthend pelvic organs.

·Cures back pain.

·Strengthens the immune system.

·Boosts overall intestinal health.

·It helps in curing nausea, vomiting, hiccough, etc.

·It is useful in colon infections and diseases such as constipation, colitis, piles.

·It is also helpful in curing high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory diseases, toothache, gum diseases, pyorrhea, liver diseases, colic (stomach ache), etc.

·It aids in curing the impotency of both males and females.

Apana Mudra has a downward motion of energy, and can lead to conditions such as constipation, irregular menstrual cycles and premature ejaculation when blocked or imbalanced. Due to the strong downward force this mudra generates, Apana Mudra should not be practiced by women in their first 8 months of pregnancy. If practiced in the final month however, it can help to ensure a smooth and easy childbirth. Those with diarrhoea, cholera and colitis should also avoid this mudra. Those with excess vata and kapha dosha should practice this mudra in moderation.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:04 PM IST