Mudra Mantra: The power of Prana Mudra

A mudra is a symbolic or ritualistic gesture performed by the hands. While they are associated with Hinduism, they are an expression of spirituality rather than something religious. A mudra acts as an “energetic seal of authenticity” to rebalance energy, and at times even convey an entire statement. There are hundreds of mudras that are used in ceremonies, dance, sculpture and painting iconography (i.e. representations of Buddha). In the practice of yoga and Ayurveda, mudras have been used for thousands of years to assist in meditation and/ or healing.

Mudras act to stimulate different parts of the body involved with breathing and to affect the flow of energy in the body, the energy flow from the heart to the throat and even one’s mood. The specific hand gestures and positions act as “locks” to guide energy flows and reflexes to the brain. It removes all imbalances or blockages in this region. It is, therefore, good for the heart and lungs, which, in turn, regulate the blood circulation in the body.

It makes for flexibility of all blood vessels, veins and arteries, removes blockages from them, allowing for free circulation of blood. The little finger represents water and ever youthfulness of the planet Mercury, while the ring finger represents the energy of both Sun and Earth. This finger removes vitamin deficiency in the body. Individually when these two fingers are joined together with the thumb, they make lndra and Prithvi Mudra. When these two fingers are joined together with the thumb, Pran Mudra is formed, and it gives benefits to both these mudras.

It strengthens the immune system and increases vital force. The increase in vital force leads to the eradication of all diseases, removes fatigue, and pains of nerves, muscles and bones. It is an excellent Mudra for removing eye diseases and for improving eyesight. It makes for flexibility of all blood vessels, veins and arteries, removes blockages from them, allowing for free circulation of blood.

The Pran Mudra is quite simple to do. Just join the tips of the little finger, ring finger, and thumb together, with the other two fingers relaxed and positioned away from the joint. While practicing the Mudra, you should sit in a comfortable position in a relaxed corner of your house. Rest both the hands on your knees and then fold the fingers into the Mudra. While practicing it, give slight attention to your breathing patterns and allow the soothing effects of refreshed energy to calm your body and mind.

Prana mudra is usually practiced on both hands and should be held for 30 to 45 minutes for maximum benefits. This can be done all at once or broken up into three shorter practices of 10 to 15 minutes. The best time to do Pran Mudra is in the morning, on an empty stomach. If you are doing it at any time of the day then make sure you are doing it after an hour of eating food.

Benefits of Prana Mudra:

· Controls blood pressure and is helpful in ulcers.

· Soothes burning in stomach and throat.

· Works best against skin rashes. Keeps skin youthful.

· Improves mental health. Wards-off fatigue.

· Improves eyesight.

· Reduces cramps and leg pain.

· Improves sleep qaulity.

· Controls hunger.

· Stimulates the immune system.

· Strengthens bones and muscles.

· It helps in curing diabetes, bronchitis, asthma, etc.

· Boosts concentration and memory.

· Works wonders against chronic diseases like cancer and paralysis.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:01 PM IST