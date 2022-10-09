Mental Health Day 2022: Five ways to reduce stress

Representative image |

It's difficult to avoid feeling overburdened. The every day chores and the external influences - work, relationships and meeting deadlines can put you in a stressful situation. While some stresses are healthy for your brain, for instance, meeting a deadline or running late to catch a train, severe stress of work and relationships can put you in a vulnerable condition. It is important to take sometime out to check on your mental health and take required steps before you burn out. Here are five easy ways you can manage stress effectively.

Incorporate Regular Exercise

Exercising not only keeps your body fit, but it also helps your mind to function well. Doing physical activities can boost and lift your mood immediately. Ten minutes of brisk walk can lift your mood. In addition, regular exercise can increase self-esteem and reduce stress and anxiety.

Connect with supportive people

Connecting with family and friends not only benefits our relationships, but also helps in boosting the happy hormones. You feel more secure, supported, and most importantly, you will have a sense of purpose. Being with your loved ones can be a protective factor against anxiety and stress.

Make time for hobbies

Hobbies are said to bring a sense of fun and freedom to life, which can surely minimise the impact of stress and anxiety. After feeling overwhelmed, hobbies can surely provide something to look forward to.

Sleep Enough

There is a very close relationship between sleep and mental health. Having a mental illness can affect your sleep negatively. It is said, "Poor sleep leads to worry. Worry leads to poor sleep." An average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep daily.

Take a Vacation

Vacations can automatically lift our mood. Going to different places can help reduce anxiety and stress. By doing various new activities and meeting new people, going to a new environment can definitely reduce stress levels.