Know Your Rights: The eSanjeevani OPD and how to avail of the facility

The internet has accelerated the pace and scope of applications across various sectors. In healthcare, online health consultation/ telemedicine is being used as a parallel service delivery channel to aid healthcare service delivery systems and to facilitate communications between a patient and a doctor who are otherwise geographically separated.

The eSanjeevani OPD – an initiative launched by the Government of India – is instrumental in providing health advice / consultation to individuals who find it difficult to visit doctors/hospitals with the help of digitalisation.

This free service is provided by an online portal / mobile app of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare through which people can avail online / teleconsultation services from doctors from the comfort of their homes.

So far, about 6.86 crore patients across India have availed of these services. The panel of doctors in each state is drawn by the state governments.

Requirement for use

Users must have a laptop or a personal computer with a web camera connected to the internet. Besides being a web app the eSanjeevani OPD is also available as a mobile app for use with smartphones.

Web Portal: https://esanjeevaniopd.in/

Mobile App: esanjeevaniopd

Free facilities & services

Online OPD services such as patient registration, audio-video consultation witha doctor, e-prescription and SMS / email notifications

Procedure for patient registration

Visit web portal /mobile application

Click on the 'Patient Registration' tab

Enter mobile number to receive OTP

Verify OTP & fill patient details on web portal / mobile app (the same mobile number can be used to register dependents and other family members)

Upload health records such as old prescription, test reports, hospital discharge summary

Procedure for scheduling an appointment / token generation

After logging in search for appropriate clinic and confirm following which a token number is assigned

Doctor is assigned as per token number (a token once generated will be valid till it is used.

However, if the token is not used it will automatically expire at the end of the day

On assignment of doctor, the 'CALL NOW' button gets activated (the 'CALL NOW' button needs to be clicked on within 120 seconds to get a call from the doctor)

Procedure for online consultation & e-prescription

Consult with doctor on video call

The doctor will also prepare and send an electronic prescription

SMS notification will be sent to registered mobile number with a link to download the e-prescription

Log out after consultation

Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) link

The eSanjeevani OPD is also linked to ABHA which is a unique 14-digit identification number to manage health records, lab reports and prescriptions all in one place digitally.

Tele-MANAS link

Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) aims to provide round-the-clock free mental health services over the phone all across the country.

The Tele-MANAS service can be accessed by calling the helpline numbers 14416 and 1-800-891-4416.

Specialised care is being envisioned through the linking of Tele-MANAS with other services such as eSanjeevani.

The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist