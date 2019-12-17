Human fat cells tweaked to work like heart’s pacemaker

Houston: In a first, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have reprogrammed the human body’s fat cells into those similar to the heart’s pacemaker cells which control heartbeat by creating rhythmic electrical impulses — an advance that may lead to new therapies for cardiac failure. The study, published in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, noted that the new pacemaker-like cell may become a useful alternative treatment for heart conduction system disorders, and to bridge the limitations of current treatments such as artificial electronic pacemaker implants.

