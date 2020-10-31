Holistic Healing: Preventing & reversing non-alcoholic fatty liver

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is emerging as an important cause of liver disease in India. Changes in lifestyle, junk food habits, obesity and less intake of natural foods have all contributed in varying degrees to this epidemic of lifestyle disease. In India, around 32% population is estimated to have some form of fatty liver, with higher prevalence in those with overweight or obesity and those with diabetes or prediabetes. Also, another fact that we see rising is that many patients of NAFLD are below the age of 40; with child obesity rising exponentially our younger population is being more & more diagnosed with fatty liver.

Food is our best medicine when it comes to reversing lifestyle diseases. Whatever we eat can either heal us or make us unhealthy. Hence, eating right is one of the most important contributors to reversing fatty liver disease.

Five food habits that we should completely avoid in order to reverse fatty liver:

1. Deep Fried foods: Data shows that after just one month of consistently eating fatty foods, there are significant changes in your liver. Hence foods like samosa, fries, jalebi and all such deep-fried foods make our liver extremely fatty.

2. Sugar: Too much sugar speeds up the process where your liver turns food into fat which can then lead to fatty liver. Sugar can be as damaging to the liver as too much alcohol.

3. Aerated drinks: Fizzy drinks like coke, pepsi, 7 up, Iced tea, energy drink and many more such drinks contain a very high amount of sugar content which can significantly increase a person’s risk of developing fatty liver disease.

4. Packed foods: Processed and packaged foods chips, bhujia, corn flakes, biscuits and many more such foods contain high amounts of saturated & trans fats that can worsen fatty liver.

5. Sweets: Any sweets we eat has a combination of sugar, maida and dairy which can damage our liver. Instead we can choose and make sweets at home and use jaggery instead of sugar.

Apart from avoiding wrong foods that damages the liver, we should also regularly consume foods that can heal or clean our liver.

Five such foods that should be a part of our daily eating habits:

1. Broccoli: This is one vegetable that a person with fatty liver disease should seriously consider including in their diet. A large study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that regular consumption of broccoli for 4 months can significantly help reverse the build-up of fat in our liver up to 25%.

2. Radish: Acts as a powerful detoxifier, Radish purifies the blood & the liver by removing all the toxins and wastes from our body. Adding a small bowl of Radish before meals is an excellent way to heal your liver.

3. Pomegranate: This fruit has a high content of polyphenols and antioxidant capabilities. In particular, it is recognized as reducing oxidative stress and, therefore, playing a productive role in also boosting immunity apart from reversing fatty liver.

4. Ripe Papaya: This fruit is excellent in burning the bad fats from our liver very quickly. 2-3 slices of papaya every day is an extremely good habit to prevent or reverse non-alcoholic fatty liver.

5. Liver detox kadha: Boil these ingredients (1 tsp Jeera + 4-5 fresh tulsi leaves + 4-5 pudina leaves + 1 tsp saunf + 1 elaichi + ginger + 1 laung + 2-3 black pepper + 1/2 oregano), reduce 1 glass to half and then strain and have this kadha couple of times in a day like morning & evening tea. This concoction can clean our liver very quickly can act as a detox for our liver.



We all need to realise that fatty liver is not a lifelong but a lifestyle disease and hence by changing our food and lifestyle we can completely prevent and reverse the disease.

(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India.He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call 8100550660 or visit www.reversefactor.in)