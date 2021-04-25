Five tips to improve your oxygen levels naturally

The second wave of COVID-19 has come as a wake-up call for all of us. Unfortunately, people are losing their lives due to shortage of oxygen supplies and lack of essential drugs. While you may be knowing all the tips and tricks of boosting immunity like drinking kadhas regularly, eating green and leafy veggies, munching nuts and staying hydrated all the time etc, it is equally necessary for you to keep your respiratory health and organs under check. So, they can produce oxygen naturally and cut down your dependency on oxygen cylinders, if God forbid you catch the deadly virus.
Hence, apart from taking care of your diet and immunity, it is essential for you to focus and improve on your oxygen levels now. This will allow you to combat COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. On the same note, we are sharing a list of five natural ways that can boost your oxygen levels and as well as your well-being.
Change your diet: Antioxidants allow the body to use oxygen more efficiently increasing oxygen intake in digestion. When looking to boost antioxidant intake, the foods to focus on are blueberries, cranberries, red kidney beans, artichoke hearts, strawberries, plums and blackberries, most of which can be consumed in various juices and smoothies.
Another critical protein to consider are essential fatty acids like Vitamin F, which work to increase the amount of oxygen the haemoglobin in the bloodstream can carry. These acids can be found in soybeans, walnuts and flaxseeds.
Get active: Exercise is key to a healthy life. Through aerobic exercise, such as simple walking, the body is able to better utilize oxygen while removing waste through the lymphatic system. As recommended by the American Heart Association, 30 minutes a day of regular walking has greater effects on the circulatory system than spending an hour or more in the gym 2 to 3 times a week. Aside from the physical health benefits, walking has been shown to improve mood, confidence, and reduce stress.
Change your breathing: Exercising your lungs regularly is crucial to maintaining one’s respiratory health. However, what is often an impediment to one’s breathing is the method in which they breathe. It’s recently been discovered that sick people breathe using the upper chest and inhale more air, which causes reduced oxygen levels in the body. In contrast, the correct method to proper breathing, is slow, from the diaphragm, and through the nose, rather than the mouth.
Cleanse the air: Often the triggers of flare-ups in those with COPD is poor air quality. Because of this, it is imperative to maintain the purest quality of air possible within the home and workplace. There are a number of air purifiers on the market that can filter the worst of our environmental pollutants. Another helpful “low-tech” tool in reducing pollution in the air and purifying oxygen is a beeswax candle.
Unlike traditional candles, beeswax candles do not emit smoke. Instead, they produce negative ions that help in the removal of air pollution.
Hydrate: The human body is roughly 60 per cent water, so it cannot be understated how critical water is to how the body functions: allowing body cells to grow, lubricating our joints and regulating body temperature. When looking to get the full benefits of oxygenation, drink filtered water.
Restructured or ionized water is micro-clustered with smaller groupings of water molecules. This provides high levels of hydration and oxygenation at the cellular level.
Keep in mind that caffeinated beverages, alcohol and high sodium foods all dehydrate the body, so keep water with you during the day and get in the habit of drinking it throughout the day. Health professionals recommend 8 8-oz. glasses of water a day.
