Five tips to improve your oxygen levels naturally

The second wave of COVID-19 has come as a wake-up call for all of us. Unfortunately, people are losing their lives due to shortage of oxygen supplies and lack of essential drugs. While you may be knowing all the tips and tricks of boosting immunity like drinking kadhas regularly, eating green and leafy veggies, munching nuts and staying hydrated all the time etc, it is equally necessary for you to keep your respiratory health and organs under check. So, they can produce oxygen naturally and cut down your dependency on oxygen cylinders, if God forbid you catch the deadly virus.

Hence, apart from taking care of your diet and immunity, it is essential for you to focus and improve on your oxygen levels now. This will allow you to combat COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. On the same note, we are sharing a list of five natural ways that can boost your oxygen levels and as well as your well-being.

Change your diet: Antioxidants allow the body to use oxygen more efficiently increasing oxygen intake in digestion. When looking to boost antioxidant intake, the foods to focus on are blueberries, cranberries, red kidney beans, artichoke hearts, strawberries, plums and blackberries, most of which can be consumed in various juices and smoothies.