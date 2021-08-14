Five effective ways to reverse diabetes

Sujata Agarwal is a woman in her mid-40s who was suffering from diabetes. Her HbA1C was around 11.9 which indicates very high blood sugar levels. She was also on insulin injections every single day. However, this was her story one year back. Today Sujata has completely reversed her diabetes, she is off all her insulin injections and her HbA1C is in the normal range of below 6.

The story of Sujata is an inspiration for many who wish to reverse their diabetes. Unfortunately, in India, there are around 77 million people suffering from type 2 diabetes and another 72 million people suffering from pre-diabetes.

A diabetic person ages three times faster than a non-diabetic. A diabetic person has thrice the risk of a heart attack. A diabetic person has twice the risk of kidney issues. The single most cause of blindness is because of diabetes retinopathy.

With so many inevitable complications, it is truly unfortunate that people are not willing to eat right and improve their lifestyle in order to completely reverse the deadly disease. Today it is scientifically proven that diabetes is not a lifelong disease but rather a lifestyle disease.

And anyone who is willing to make those necessary lifestyle changes and diet modification, can completely reverse this silent killer. Today we are sharing with you 5 lifestyle changes that anyone can incorporate and those 5 steps can be the building blocks for their diabetes reversal.

Go plant foods: One of the most important changes you can do to your lifestyle is to add more fiber to your diet. People who eat enough fiber can easily reverse diabetes and lose weight. Fiber is found only in plant foods i.e., fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and sprouts. Apart from lunch and dinner, most people do not eat enough fiber. We want people to eat more fiber foods like papaya, guava, pear, chia seeds, broccoli, drumsticks, and many others. When we start eating more fiber foods, within a couple of weeks we can see our fasting sugar reducing.

Avoid unhealthy foods and bad habits: Equally important as eating more fiber & plant foods, is avoiding unhealthy foods like packet foods -- (like biscuits, chips, cornflakes, etc), deep-fried foods - (like samosas, kachoris), dairy products, and maida products. These unhealthy foods not just lack fiber, antioxidants & phytonutrients but are also high in sugar and bad fats which triggers more inflammation which is the root cause of most lifestyle diseases. Bad habits like pan masala, smoking and regular drinking can also make diabetes worse.

Intermittent Fasting: One simple lifestyle change that we have seen gives instant benefits to reversing diabetes and overall good health is early dinner and 14 hours intermittent fasting. Having dinner late is one of the common mistakes that people make which can lead to poor digestion, overweight and diabetes. Try finishing dinner by 7 or 7.30 pm and then do not eat anything till next morning at 9 am. Intermittent fasting for 14 hours can quickly help people reduce fasting sugar and lose weight.

Sleep quality: Sleep is extremely important for overall health and diabetes reversal. Timely sleeping by 11 or 11.30 and having a good sleep of 7 hours is extremely crucial. Having poor sleep for a couple of days can lead to an increase in fasting blood sugar levels.

Physically active lifestyle: Even a simple habit of walking regularly is a good way to be physically active. An active lifestyle is directly related to good health and better blood sugar levels. With covid times, we have seen people being very sedentary but now they should actively focus on having an active lifestyle.

In the last 6 years, we have seen hundreds of people reversing their diabetes like Sujata and one common thing in all of them was that they all had changed their lifestyle and their habits. It is our habits that reverses disease and not any diets.

(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 09:40 AM IST