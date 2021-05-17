Fasting diets could harm future generations: Study

Washington: A new study from the University of East Anglia (UEA) has found that fasting diets could impact the health of future generations. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Proceedings of the Royal Society B'.

Fasting diets have risen in popularity in recent years, however little is known about the long-term impact of these diets, particularly for future generations. This research revealed that reduced food intake in roundworms (Caenorhabditis elegans) has a detrimental effect on three generations of offspring — particularly when those descendants have access to unlimited food.

Lead researcher Dr Edward Ivimey-Cook, from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, said, "We know that reduced food intake increases the lifespan in many animals and can potentially improve health in humans. However, little is known about the long-term effects of reduced food intake, including time-limited fasting, on distant descendants." "We wanted to find out more about the potential long-term impact of fasting diets," Dr Ivimey-Cook added.