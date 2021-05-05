International No Diet Day 2021: How to lose weight without dieting?

International No Diet Day is an annual celebration of body acceptance, including fat acceptance and body shape diversity. This day is celebrated on May 6 and it's symbol is a light blue ribbon. This day is dedicated to promoting a healthy life style with a focus on health at any size and in raising awareness of the potential dangers of dieting and the unlikelihood of success. Some people believe that they have to go on a strict diet and only eat 1 meal a day and be on only liquids but most of the time that does more harm than good. The Institute of Medicine has state that, "those who complete weight loss programs lose approximately 10 percent of their body weight only to regain two-thirds within a year and almost all of it within five years". The first International No Diet Day was celebrated in the UK in 1992.

Here's some ways you can lose weight without dieting: