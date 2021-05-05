International No Diet Day 2021: How to lose weight without dieting?

International No Diet Day is an annual celebration of body acceptance, including fat acceptance and body shape diversity. This day is celebrated on May 6 and it's symbol is a light blue ribbon. This day is dedicated to promoting a healthy life style with a focus on health at any size and in raising awareness of the potential dangers of dieting and the unlikelihood of success. Some people believe that they have to go on a strict diet and only eat 1 meal a day and be on only liquids but most of the time that does more harm than good. The Institute of Medicine has state that, "those who complete weight loss programs lose approximately 10 percent of their body weight only to regain two-thirds within a year and almost all of it within five years". The first International No Diet Day was celebrated in the UK in 1992.
Here's some ways you can lose weight without dieting:
Eat breakfast every day: Funnily enough, this is true. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Studies have shown that it is better to eat a good wholesome breakfast,it is actually essential. People sometimes skip breakfast to cut calories but those same people end up eating way too much throughout the day due to extreme hunger. It is better to eat well balanced meals than to not eat at all.
Choose Liquid calories wisely: One can drink water, sparkling water with citrus, skim or low-fat milk or small portions of 100% fruit juice. Avoid sweetened drinks as they pile on the categories. Limit alcoholic drinks to only the weekends.
Eat your vegetables and fruits: By eating fruits and vegetables, your diet will be enriched with vitamins, minerals and fiber. Fruits and vegetables are super nutritious.
Control yourself and your environment: Make sure you eat a healthy snack before you go to the birthday so you don't overeat unhealthy snacks at the party. Before going back for more food, wait atleast 15 minutes and have a big glass of water.
Exercise: This doesn't have to be hard-core exercise at the gym. Exercise is even walking around the block and getting your steps in.
Sleep more: Sleeping an extra hour a night can help a person lose weight.