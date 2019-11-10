Just beat it

Did you know that a silent killer ravages our world beyond the usual suspects of pollution, climate change, war and instability? One that we’ve unwittingly invited into ourselves, our lives and our homes and barely even acknowledge? It’s diabetes and it kills - at least one person every six seconds.

And that’s not all. Untreated diabetes can lead to risks of blindness, heart disease and stroke, kidney failure and even amputation. With India as the world’s diabetes capital, the chances of us contracting diabetes are exceptionally high too.

However, all it takes to save yourself from this calamity is a simple, doable step: Take care of your health.

Keeping a balance

As an alternate medicine practitioner, nutritionist and fitness expert, I have been working on decoding the real ways with which we can boost our bodies and combat disorders caused by unhealthy living. Due to this, diabetes has also been on my radar for some time.

To treat any disorder or disease, we first need to understand ‘our cells’, the building blocks of our bodies. The rate at which these cells absorb nutrients from our diet determines whether our building blocks are getting the necessary raw materials or not. This, in turn, helps us arm up against a disease or a disorder.

The absence or lack of nutrients due to poor absorption can also leave us poorly prepared against a disease.

Science behind diabetic control

Diabetes or Diabetes Mellitus (DM) is a disorder or condition where our enhanced blood sugar levels are not being regulated by our internal mechanisms. While there are many types of diabetes, the more common variant, Type 2 is driven by poor lifestyle choices — choices which we can change.

A patient suffering from the disorder had glucose molecules too large to pass through cell walls and provide energy to them. And while tablets and medication help increase insulin in the body, this can be regulated by the beta cells in the pancreas as well, provided that the food we eat has been properly digested.

Work it, sweat it, beat it

So, how do we make these simple choices to stay healthy? We begin by deep-diving into what we eat and how we process it. Choosing healthier meals which are high in proteins, fibres and unsaturated fats over-processed, fried foods is one way. Maintaining a regular exercise routine is another.

We can begin by simply walking and doing basic exercises daily, aiming for instance, for 5000 steps a day. And let’s not do these alone - let’s involve all of our family members as well. This would also help us tie in with this year’s initiative for the World Diabetes Day — the family and diabetes.

We also need to take stock of our health with a SWOT analysis and know what’s happening with us. Regular health check-ups, check-ins with your medical health professionals and a steady eye out for warning signs should be on your to-do list.

The next step? Take this data into account and construct a diet and fitness plan for yourself accordingly. For instance, the Rebirth program (a life-changing health and fitness program) is customised for each patient based on their current health and physical conditions. It also maximises the absorption of nutrients on a cellular level.

A larger step would be to create awareness about diabetes and the very real dangers that all of us are exposed to through it. Let’s begin by first talking about these very real links between what we eat and how we live with diabetes and how it can destroy us.

And acknowledging that the answer to escaping from this ordeal is right here, within our grasp. It’s all about taking a step towards healthy living — right here, right now!

November 14 is World Diabetes Day