Covid-19: Everything you need to know about lyophilised platelet-rich plasma

Mumbai: The end to the Covid-19 pandemic is still not visible. Several countries are experiencing the third wave of the disease, and the healthcare industry is again under pressure due to the increasing number of cases. Our country is gearing up to tackle the third wave, but considering the unpredictable nature of Covid-19, no one knows what lies ahead.

The best we can do in this situation is go natural! Our body has several cells and growth factors that inherently function to heal our organs and tissues. However, with heavy disease burden, the immune system gets overwhelmed and these molecules do not perform their function efficiently.

The solution to this can be in the form of an externally administered treatment containing these growth factors. “We are talking about nebulisation (inhalation) of lyophilised platelet-rich plasma (LPRP). It is known that PRP contains several growth factors that reduce inflammation, decrease the production of harmful molecules like cytokines (as seen in the cytokine storm in Covid-19), reduce scar tissue, etc. PRP also acts as a nutrient to cells so that they can perform their functions better. Overall, all the pathologic mechanisms observed in Covid-19 can be managed with LPRP.

Ideally, the treatment must begin when a patient is diagnosed with Covid-19, so that progression to severe disease can be halted or slowed. It is like giving additional support to the immune system to fight the infection. The treatment itself is non-invasive (only inhalation); therefore, patients need not be admitted or visit a doctor’s clinic — home treatment is possible while under quarantine.

There are no chemicals or drugs involved; thus, there is no question of side effects or even allergy. Nebulisation with LPRP will help in reducing the burden in hospitals by decreasing the need for oxygen and ICU beds by preventing severe Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, several treatments have been researched, and this nebulisation protocol is one of the natural, regenerative medicine approaches for Covid-19. By enhancing the natural healing ability of the body, we will be able to gain an upper hand over the third wave of Covid-19.

(The writer is a Regenerative Medicine Researcher at StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd)

