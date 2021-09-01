Maharashtra logs 4,456 COVID-19 new cases, 183 deaths; 11 districts report high growth in coronavirus patients

Maharashtra on Wednesday, September 1, recorded 4,456 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 51,078. Besides, 183 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,496.

4,430 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,77,230. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,90,427 people are in home quarantine and 2,071 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 876 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 783 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2018 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 545 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 33 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 154 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 22 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 25 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 11 districts have high growth in patients against the weekly average of 0.07% while eight districts have high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.58%. Of the new 44,366 patients reported during August 22 and 31, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur and Sangli have 30,888 patients while 13,478 are in the remaining districts.

The public health department in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said Ahmednagar tops with high growth in patients at 0.24% followed by Satara 0.23%, Solapur 0.23%, Sangli 0.20%, Ratnagiri 0.14%, Sindhudurg 0.10%, Pune 0.09%, Beed 0.09%, Raigad 0.08%, Osmanabad 0.08% and Kolhapur 0.07%. On the other hand, 13 districts comprising Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have 0% growth in COVID-19 patients.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:59 PM IST