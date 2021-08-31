Has COVID-19 third wave begun in Mumbai? Here's what BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani has to say

After easing restrictions in Mumbai due to decline in COVID-19 cases many people have started flocking at public spots due to resumption of locals with the condition of mandatory two doses of vaccination. However, nearly after two three weeks after the reopening of the city, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC on Tuesday warned that Covid figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases. "Covid positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1%, he added.

Commenting on the third wave, Kakani said, "It would be hasty to say that this is the start of 3rd wave, but the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has already made preparations for admission, management and treatment of patients."

Further he informed that the BMC has prepared 1 lakh beds in 4 categories in wake of the impending third wave. "We've also modified oxygen supply system," Kakani added.

Yesterday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal too said that sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again as covid cases are slightly seeing a spike in the city.

As per this, no one is allowed to enter the buildings which are sealed. Also, anyone inside the building is also barred from leaving. Workers and drivers coming for various works in such buildings will also be barred during the period.

COVID positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1%. Figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases. We've increased testing. Many areas have been opened. Only fully vaccinated people & essential service workers are allowed on local trains: Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC pic.twitter.com/NgyQFoVjmx — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Chahal added that there has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. "Given our previous experience in this regard, we need to be very vigilant about the implementation of Covid preventive measures," he said.

Meanwhile, the city on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to touch 15,976, a civic official said.

The discharge of 310 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,22,349, which is 97 per cent of the overall tally, he said. The official said the metropolis has added 8,824 cases and 156 deaths to its tally and toll, respectively, in the month of August.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:40 PM IST