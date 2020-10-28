Corona Vaccine Tracker on Oct 28, 2020

Sanofi, GSK to provide vaccine to COVAX

Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have agreed to provide 200 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX Facility, a collaboration designed to give countries around the world equal access to coronavirus vaccines.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine candidate is in early stage trials, with results expected in early December. The drugmakers said Wednesday that they plan to begin phase three trial by the end of the year and request regulatory approval of the vaccine in the first half of 2021.

Hopes from AstraZeneca

One of the frontrunners in the race for a vaccine against COVID-19 has been found to produce a strong immune response in all adult groups, Oxford University said on Tuesday, in reference to the ongoing clinical trials of its vaccine candidate with British pharma giant AstraZeneca.

While the results from these early trials are yet to be officially released, Professor Andrew Pollard from the university discussed the promising findings at a research conference recently.

The ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 vaccine, called AZD1222 by AstraZeneca, is currently undergoing worldwide trials with some reports raising hopes for a rollout within months.

AstraZeneca said that the initial results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of its experimental vaccine, one of around 10 promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates globally.