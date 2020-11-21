Corona Vaccine Tracker on Nov 20, 2020

Hopes from another Chinese vaccine

Chinese vaccine maker Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has commenced the phase-3 clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine, planning to recruit 29,000 volunteers across the world.

This is China’s first phase-3 efficacy study for a recombinant subunit COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Jointly developed by the company and the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the vaccine was issued with a clinical research permit from the National Medical Products Administration on June 19, reports Xinhua news agency.

1.7m Italians to be vaccinated by Jan end

Some 1.7 million Italians will get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of January 2021, the country’s Extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid-19 Emergency Domenico Arcuri announced here.

“The first vaccine available will be that provided by Pfizer, and Italy will get the first tranche of 3.4 million doses on the basis of the procurement carried out at the European Union (EU) level,” the top official said.

He said the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country in the second half of January, and the plan is for the health services to be ready by that time to immediately start the vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s government is planning to vaccinate 10 million people, nearly a quarter of the population, against Covid-19 in the first two months of 2021, President Alberto Fernandez said.