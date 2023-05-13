Cholesterol troubles? Easy way to control it with Colour Therapy; here's how

Cholesterol is not inherently “bad.” Your body needs it to build cells and make vitamins and other hormones. But too much or the wrong type of cholesterol can pose a problem because cholesterol can join with other substances to form a thick, hard deposit on the inside of the arteries. This can narrow the arteries and make them less flexible – a condition known as atherosclerosis. If a blood clot forms and blocks one of these narrowed arteries, a heart attack or stroke can result.

Types of cholesterol

The medical term for high blood cholesterol is lipid disorder, hyperlipidemia, or hypercholesterolemia. Cholesterol is carried through your blood, attached to proteins. This combination of proteins and cholesterol is called lipoprotein. There are different types of cholesterol, based on what the lipoprotein carries. They are:

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is "bad" cholesterol, transports cholesterol particles throughout your body.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is "good" cholesterol, picks up excess cholesterol and takes it back to your liver.

Cholesterol comes from two sources. Your liver makes all the cholesterol you need. The remainder of the cholesterol in your body comes from foods from animals. For example, meat, poultry and dairy products all contain dietary cholesterol.

Symptoms

High cholesterol has no symptoms. A blood test is the only way to detect if you have it. Doctors recommend that cholesterol screenings occur every one to two years for men ages 45 to 65 and for women ages 55 to 65. People over 65 should receive cholesterol tests annually. If your test results aren't within desirable ranges, your doctor might recommend more-frequent measurements. Your doctor might also suggest more-frequent tests if you have a family history of high cholesterol, heart disease or other risk factors, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

While high cholesterol can be inherited, it’s often the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices, which make it preventable and treatable. To help prevent high cholesterol, you can:

Eat a low-salt diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Limit the amount of animal fats and use good fats in moderation

Lose extra pounds and maintain a healthy weight

Quit smoking

Exercise on most days of the week for at least 30 minutes

Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all

Manage stress

How Colour Therapy helps

Then of course, there are holistic therapies for controlling cholesterol. I have discussed sujok, seed and magnet therapies earlier, but will focus on colour therapy in this article. One of the simplest techniques for regulating thyroid function is colour therapy. Those who may find it discomforting to tape magnets or seeds throughout the day or night may try a solution provided by Colour therapy. Colour Therapy uses colour to balance the chakras of the body by using the seven colours of the light spectrum and aims to balance and enhance our body’s energy centers/chakras which can help to stimulate our body’s own healing process.

What to do

Apply with sketch pen orange, yellow and light blue colour dots on the left hand Index finger in the positions as shown in the figure.

