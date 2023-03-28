Arvind Otta makes people aware of mental health and ensures the human rights of people with mental health conditions

Mental health is a critical aspect of overall health, but it is often neglected, stigmatized, and misunderstood. Mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety etc., affect millions worldwide. Stigma and discrimination can prevent people from seeking help, leading to isolation and suffering.

Dr. Arvind Otta's work has profoundly impacted the mental health landscape in India. He has helped to break down the barriers that prevent people with mental health conditions from seeking help and support. Through his advocacy work, he has shown that mental health is a critical component of overall health and well-being and that people with mental health conditions deserve the same rights and respect as everyone else.

He is also working as Editor in Chief in India's highest-distributed Mental health magazine Psychologs, a publication dedicated to promoting awareness about mental health through articles, videos, and suggestions by mental health professionals, offering expert advice and guidance on a wide range of mental health issues and ensuring the human rights of people with mental health conditions. Psychologs Magazine educates the public about mental health conditions through articles, interviews, and personal stories; the magazine aims to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and to encourage people to seek help if they are struggling with a mental health condition.

In one of the reports presented by Psychologs Magazine under the supervision of Dr. Otta, One of the major reasons for human rights violations in mental health care is the use of physical restraints and seclusion. Physical restraints and seclusion are often used as a way of controlling and managing the behaviour of mental health patients, but they can also lead to injury, trauma, and psychological harm. The use of physical restraints and seclusion clearly violates the right to be free from cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment.

Another human rights violation in mental health care is the lack of access to appropriate and effective treatment. Mental health patients are often subjected to substandard care, which can worsen their conditions. This can lead to a cycle of poor mental health, repeated hospitalization, and a lack of progress in recovery. The lack of access to appropriate and effective treatment is a violation of the right to health and the right to an adequate standard of living.

To address the human rights violations of mental health patients, He is also supervising a program called "Utsaah" to raise awareness about the issue and to work towards improving mental health care in India.

In addition to raising awareness, Dr. Arvind Otta also conducts workshops and presents talks in different parts of the country to protect the rights of people with mental health conditions. According to them, Mental patients, specifically poor people, are often subjected to abuse and neglect, and their rights are often violated. Human rights violations of mental health patients are a significant concern that is often overlooked and ignored. Mental health patients are some of the most vulnerable individuals in society and are often subjected to inhumane treatment, neglect, and abuse. This can have a devastating impact on their mental health and overall well-being.

Mental health patients are often subjected to discrimination, stigma, and social exclusion. This can prevent them from accessing the support and resources they need to recover, leading to feelings of hopelessness and helplessness. The stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health conditions violate the right to equality and non-discrimination.

He works with many advocacy groups, human rights organizations, and government agencies to ensure that mental patients are treated fairly and with dignity.

Dr. Otta is working to protect the rights of mental patients by advocating for better access to mental health care. Mental health care can be expensive and difficult to access, especially for people in low-income and rural communities. He is working to raise awareness about this issue and to advocate for policies that improve access to mental health care for everyone, regardless of income or location.