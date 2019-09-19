After-effects of childhood trauma in women

Washington: While childhood trauma is known to have poor impact on a woman’s midlife health, a new study has uncovered the reason behind it and found that these females are more likely to have their first child both earlier in life and outside of marriage — factors associated with poorer health later in life.

These results suggest that early trauma — such as the death of a parent, physical abuse or emotional neglect — may affect young people’s decision-making in ways that they can’t entirely control.

Previous research has shown that childhood trauma is strongly associated with multiple health risks, including cancer, diabetes, stroke and early death, Williams said.

—ANI