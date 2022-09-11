8 reasons why everyone should learn first aid procedures

First aid training is essential for tackling any emergency that can occur at any time. It teaches a person to prioritise injuries, giving the most seriously injured or ill the best chance to survive the accident. Besides equipping a person with the knowledge on whether the situation requires expert attention or care at a hospital, first aid training is essential for everyone. Additionally, this training will give a person the confidence to handle an emergency and act promptly so that they can save the life of any possible victims. Here are eight reasons why every person should learn first aid and encourage others to do the same.

Save a life

Providing immediate care or support to the injured person during an emergency till the medical services can be a lifesaving act. Stabilising the injured person in such a situation at the earliest is crucial to saving the life.

Reduces the chances of health deterioration

Knowing basic first aid can also become lifesaving for any possible victim. During an emergency, it’s essential to take timely action to avoid further deterioration of the health as it can help control the situation from getting more complicated. It also reduces the chances of a person’s health deteriorating and avoids having any long-term or temporary disability.

Reduce unnecessary visits to the hospital

Every accident or mishap might not require hospitalisation or expert advice. Injuries like bruised knee, bumped head, or sprained ankle can be managed with the correct procedure and components like icepack, bandaging, massage, etc.

It can prevent infection

When someone gets into an accident, the injured part of the body is exposed to air, water, or dust, which can lead to causing infection, making the situation worse. Thus, it is essential to use clean water, soap, bandages, and petroleum jelly. Using it correctly and adequately will reduce the risk of infection and heal the wound faster.

Reduce anxiety level

Knowing first aid skills reduces the fear and anxiety of handling an emergency with a person’s loved one while helping them stay calm and appropriately address the scenario.

Ensure children’s safety

Children or toddlers are always running around and experiencing common medical emergencies like falls, cuts, choking, etc. Newborn babies are also vulnerable and can suffer from conditions like seizures. Therefore parents need to learn first aid skills for dealing with minor scrapes and significant seizures that can sometimes occur, endangering the child’s safety.

Communication is key

Addressing the emergency and guiding the injured person is crucial until medical help arrives. Also, it’s essential to pass on the minute details about how the person was injured or their current status to the medical professional. This will help the medical team to act accordingly and speed up the treatment process.

Be prepared

Life is full of unplanned events and scenarios. A person's loved one may fall ill with a possible severe complication like heart attack, stroke, asthma attack, or bleeding, which might need immediate action. They might also suffer accidental burns, bites, shocks, and fainting. When a person knows first aid, they can deal with the situation effectively, thereby saving a patient's life.

In conclusion, having adequate first aid knowledge allows us to care for ourselves, our friends, and our families. The emergency can occur at the home, workplace, or in public places. Learning first aid and becoming alert to potential hazards and medical issues increases our health awareness and allow us to save a life.

(Dr Sanjay Shah is General Physician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund)