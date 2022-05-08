All you need to know about first aid tips for pets

What would you do if your pet (cat or dog) ate a piece of chocolate? How would you handle a neighborhood injured stray? These aren’t the nicest questions to be thinking about, but they are necessary. “Knowing some basic first aid tips for dogs can minimise the threat or dangers of a potentially fatal situation,” says Dr Ajay Satbige, veterinary officer at Wiggles.in.

Here are some expert tips to keep you prepared for eventualities.

Keep a first aid kit handy

Animal first aid kits too need some essentials and specialised stuff. It’s good to keep these items handy. However, depending on the situation there may be a need for additional medicines and equipments.

First aid kit should have:

Digital thermometer

Latex gloves

Cotton

Gauze

Wound healing spray

Antiemetic medicines

Antacids for pets

Electoral

Powder

Hydrogen peroxide

Antipyretic syrup

Potassium permanganate

Plastic dropper

Tweezers

Sterile eye wash

Sanitiser

A guide that can help you use these tools

Remember, first aid is never a replacement for veterinary care. It may help to provide immediate relief or to handle a potentially fatal situation, it is not complete treatment. You must visit an expert immediately after administering first aid. It is also recommended to keep a watch for any change in behavior, appetite or bowel movement.

Learn how to recognise an emergency

Take the animal to a vet immediately if they:

Cannot breathe properly

Are unconscious/ unresponsive

Are having a fit/seizure

Are bleeding

Have constant vomiting/diarrhea

Have eaten something toxic

ALSO READ The benefits of hugging your pets

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:22 PM IST