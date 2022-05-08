All you need to know about first aid tips for pets

What would you do if your pet (cat or dog) ate a piece of chocolate? How would you handle a neighborhood injured stray? These aren’t the nicest questions to be thinking about, but they are necessary. “Knowing some basic first aid tips for dogs can minimise the threat or dangers of a potentially fatal situation,” says Dr Ajay Satbige, veterinary officer at Wiggles.in.
Here are some expert tips to keep you prepared for eventualities.
Keep a first aid kit handy
Animal first aid kits too need some essentials and specialised stuff. It’s good to keep these items handy. However, depending on the situation there may be a need for additional medicines and equipments.
First aid kit should have:
Digital thermometer
Latex gloves
Cotton
Gauze
Wound healing spray
Antiemetic medicines
Antacids for pets
Electoral
Powder
Hydrogen peroxide
Antipyretic syrup
Potassium permanganate
Plastic dropper
Tweezers
Sterile eye wash
Sanitiser
A guide that can help you use these tools
Remember, first aid is never a replacement for veterinary care. It may help to provide immediate relief or to handle a potentially fatal situation, it is not complete treatment. You must visit an expert immediately after administering first aid. It is also recommended to keep a watch for any change in behavior, appetite or bowel movement.
Learn how to recognise an emergency
Take the animal to a vet immediately if they:
Cannot breathe properly
Are unconscious/ unresponsive
Are having a fit/seizure
Are bleeding
Have constant vomiting/diarrhea
Have eaten something toxic
