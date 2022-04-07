Western Bypass: PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral raises villagers' hopes

A new Public Works Department (PWD) Minister may only renew demands from beleaguered villagers of Benaulim and raise fresh hopes amongst the villagers waging a sustained battle for the construction of the balance 2.75 km western bypass on stilts.

For, PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral is no stranger to the sustained struggle by the Benaulim villagers to protect the villages of Seraulim and Benaulim from an ecological disaster. As Environment Minister in the Pramod Sawant-led government, it was Cabral who as the Chairman of the State Bio-diversity Board had constituted a committee of officials to study the impact of earthen embankments on the ecology and biodiversity of the flood plains of river Sal.

In fact, the western bypass is not new to Cabral and his appointment as the PWD Minister is expected to raise hopes amongst the villagers, including the petitioner in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Royla Fernandes to grant further concessions by way of additional stretch on stilts along the 2.75 km balance stretch.

When the PWD Minister descended at the accident-prone junction at Bellem-Navelim on Wednesday, where the western bypass joins the National Highway, Cabral said the entire 2.75 km balance stretch may not require stilts given that the NGT-appointed 10-member panel has recommended 980 metres to 1.20 km of stilts between Seraulim and the Mungul rail over bridge.

Says Royla: “PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral is aware of the issue. When the PWD, National Highways had first tried to bulldoze with the controversial project, it was Cabral who called for a study on the issue in his capacity as the Environment Minister and Chairman of the State Bio-diversity Board”.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on the floor of the House announced that the bypass will be built on stilts up to a distance of 1.20 km along the balance 2.75 km stretch following a demand raised by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas.

While the announcement had only ratified the recommendations made by the 10-member NGT-constituted panel, it had ring in good news for the villagers of Seraulim and Mungul, as the 980-metre stretch falls in these two villages, while Benaulim residents, who have been fighting a long-drawn battle for the bypass on stilts were left high and dry.

Will petition Minister for Benaulim stretch of bypass on stilts: Royla

The petitioner before the National Green Tribunal, Benaulim resident Royla Fernandes has said that she along with the villagers will call on the new PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral and make a fervent plea to build the bypass passing along the Benaulim stretch on stilts.

“We will renew our demand for the construction of the bypass on stilts along the Benaulim stretch as well. The new PWD Minister is aware of the issue. We will all try to convince the Minister that filling up of the Tolleaband lake would end up in a disaster”, she said.

Royla pointed out that Tolleaband should be left out of the activity of filling land since farmers have been cultivating the fields, and the low lying area acts as a water catchment area during the monsoon.

“What the PWD is planning to do is build the bypass on earthen embankments right through Tolleaband, playing host to lush green fields, bifurcating the sprawling fields into two. One should remember that Tolleaband has been acting as a water catchment area during monsoons over the decades and should be left untouched to play its role”, Royla said.

She added: “We would try and convince the PWD Minister that Tolleaband is a water catchment area during monsoon. You fill up the fields and Benaulikars will have to face the brunt every monsoon”.

Will work out solution to avert mishaps at Navelim accident-prone zone: Cabral

Descending on the accident-prone zone at Bellem-Navelim where the western bypass joins the National Highway 66, PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral has said the department would study the traffic pattern at the spot and come out with a concrete solution to avert accidents.

Pending the study and the report from the PWD officials, Cabral said the department will commission the traffic signals installed at the traffic junction to regulate the flow of traffic.

When questioned whether the traffic signals would rid the junction of accidents, Cabral shot back saying "One cannot guarantee. But, I will be in this department for five years. We will study the flow of traffic after commissioning the traffic signals and come out with a long term solution”, he added.

Thursday, April 07, 2022