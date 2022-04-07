Goa: Rajasthan man held with 4.3 kg ganja, 2 pistols at Margao Railway Station

The Konkan Railway police has registered an FIR into the seizure of the two pistols and 18 live cartridges seized from the accused hailing from Rajasthan after the Narcotics Control Bureau handed over the arms and armaments to the police on Wednesday for further investigations.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Goa Sub Zone had effected the seizure of 4.3 kg ganja in Goa on Wednesday from Madgaon Railway Station.

While a case has been registered under various sections of NDPS Act against accused Thana Ram, the NCB has informed the Konkan railway police that along with the recovered drugs there was a seizure of two pistols and 18 live bullets from the accused.

Sources said one pistol with black coloured handle and black coloured star embossed on it, with an inscription of the USA Army on its barrel body was seized under the Panchanama. Another pistol with a black coloured handle and red coloured star embossed on it, with an inscription of USA 32 MM on its barrel was seized under Panchanama.

Eighteen live bullets kept inside the silver-coloured zip pouch with the label 'TULSI ROYAL KHAJOOR' which was kept inside a transparent zip-lock pouch, were also seized.

The raiding team has also seized one Navy blue and yellow Coloured Backpack belonging to accused Thana Ram s/o Kesha Ram was also seized.

During investigations, the accused, hailing from Barmer-Rajasthan has revealed that has no license to carry arms and ammunition, and these are illegal.

Konkan railway police station in-charge, PI Kapil Nayak informed that an FIR stands registered against the native of Rajasthan under the Arms Act.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

