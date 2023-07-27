Video: Traffic On Mumbai-Goa Highway Comes To Halt After Landslide Amid Heavy Rains | Twitter Screengrab

The district faced a severe impact from relentless heavy rains, leading to a devastating landslide on the Mumbai-Goa Highway at Nivli Bawanadi at 6:30 am this morning. The dangerous situation prompted authorities to halt traffic, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

Mahesh and Babu Mhap, loyal supporters of Guardian Minister Uday Samant, sprang into action upon receiving news of the landslide. Without waiting for the government system to intervene, they took immediate steps to resolve the crisis, a report stated.

JCB Mobilized to Restore Traffic Flow

In a decisive move, Babu Mhap wasted no time and promptly dispatched a JCB machine to the affected area. Within a remarkably short span of three hours, the debris on the highway was cleared, allowing the resumption of traffic flow.

With the assistance of Babu Mhap and the villagers of Nivli Bavandi area, the Mumbai-Goa Highway was cleared for traffic once again. Drivers and passengers alike expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the heroes who went above and beyond to restore normalcy amidst the natural calamity.