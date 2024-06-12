Tourist Car Crashes Into Iron Arch Pole On National Highway 66 After Driver Loses Control; Minor Injuries Reported

Panaji: A car met with a self-accident on National Highway 66 at Torse while travelling from Calangute to Panvel, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The driver, Bhuvan Gadge was on his way back to Mumbai with two passengers.

Prima facie details reveal that the car hit an iron arch pole after the driver lost control, and this damaged the vehicle's front portion.

A Lucky Escape

Fortunately, all three occupants including Gadge had a lucky escape as the airbags, providing some protection. However, two of them sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital. They were treated and discharged in the afternoon.