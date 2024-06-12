 Tourist Car Crashes Into Iron Arch Pole On National Highway 66 After Driver Loses Control; Minor Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaTourist Car Crashes Into Iron Arch Pole On National Highway 66 After Driver Loses Control; Minor Injuries Reported

Tourist Car Crashes Into Iron Arch Pole On National Highway 66 After Driver Loses Control; Minor Injuries Reported

Fortunately, all three occupants including Gadge had a lucky escape as the airbags, providing some protection.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: A car met with a self-accident on National Highway 66 at Torse while travelling from Calangute to Panvel, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The driver, Bhuvan Gadge was on his way back to Mumbai with two passengers.

Prima facie details reveal that the car hit an iron arch pole after the driver lost control, and this damaged the vehicle's front portion.

Read Also
﻿Goa: 18-Member Road Safety Council Reconstituted As State Grapples With Rise In Accidents
article-image

A Lucky Escape

Fortunately, all three occupants including Gadge had a lucky escape as the airbags, providing some protection. However, two of them sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital. They were treated and discharged in the afternoon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tourist Car Crashes Into Iron Arch Pole On National Highway 66 After Driver Loses Control; Minor...

Tourist Car Crashes Into Iron Arch Pole On National Highway 66 After Driver Loses Control; Minor...

Goa Tragedy: 58-Year-Old Motorcycle Pilot Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Crane At Ponda;...

Goa Tragedy: 58-Year-Old Motorcycle Pilot Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Crane At Ponda;...

Govt Failed To Convince Goans On Need For Tamnar Power Project: Union Minister Of State For Power &...

Govt Failed To Convince Goans On Need For Tamnar Power Project: Union Minister Of State For Power &...

Goa: 'Rain Intensity To Reduce After June 12 In State,' Says Indian Meterological Department

Goa: 'Rain Intensity To Reduce After June 12 In State,' Says Indian Meterological Department

Goan Overseas Citizenship Of India Cardholders Can Now Buy & Sell Properties In State

Goan Overseas Citizenship Of India Cardholders Can Now Buy & Sell Properties In State