Sadanand Tanavade To Lead Bill In Rajya Sabha For Political Reservations Of Goa's Scheduled Tribes

Margao: The BJP ST cell has on Saturday said that party State president and MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade will pilot the Bill in the Rajya Sabha to accord political reservations for the Scheduled Tribes in Goa.

Statement Of ST State Convener Prabhakar Gaonkar

Addressing the media on Saturday, ST State convener Prabhakar Gaonkar said the BJP is committed to fulfill the long pending demand of political reservations for the State’s ST communities.

“The BJP is responsible to notify the three communities of Gawdas, Kunbis and Velips as STs in 2003. The party has also been responsible to take the various schemes for the benefit of the ST communities. As far as the political reservations are concerned, the BJP is committed to fulfill the demand. Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Tanavade will pilot the Bill in Rajya Sabha to set in motion the process to accord political reservations for the Scheduled Tribes,” he added.

BJP ST Vice President Anthony Barbosa advised the Congress party to stop indulging in politics over the political reservations for the Scheduled Tribes. To a question, Barbosa said the Assembly segments of Quepem, Sanguem, Priol and Nuvem will qualify for reservations for the ST communities taking into account the 2011 census.