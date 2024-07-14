Goa Assembly Urged To Address ST Political Reservation Issue

Margao: The Mission Political Reservations for the Scheduled Tribes on Saturday said Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar should allow the discussion on the issue of political reservations for the ST community on the floor of the House in the ensuing Assembly.

The Mission further said the issue of political reservation should be discussed in the ongoing session of Parliament so that the necessary law be enacted and the process is started immediately without any further delay.

Statement Of John Fernandes On The Issue

Addressing the media based on media reports that the Speaker has rejected a Private Member’s resolution on political reservations tabled by Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa on ground that a similar resolution has already been passed, convener of the Mission Adv John Fernandes said it is also true that despite having such resolution passed in the monsoon session held in July 2023 last year, the process to give political reservation has not begun yet.

“The Mission has been demanding to initiate the process by introducing the necessary law in the Parliament or by bringing an ordinance. This Mission has previously submitted various letters and memorandums to the government, held hunger strikes and even held a morcha on Goa Assembly, last year. The demand of political reservation which is a Constitutional right as enshrined to the Scheduled Tribes under Article 330 and 332, is pending since last 20 years,” John told the media.

John requested the Speaker to allow discussions on the floor of the House so that the entire Scheduled Tribe community of Goa is informed on the status of political reservation since the Union Cabinet had given the nod on March 7, 2024 to introduce the “Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024” in Parliament.

“This decision was just a Cabinet nod of the previous government. Since the new government has formed at the Centre, it may need a fresh cabinet nod for introducing any such law. Therefore, we request the Speaker of the House to allow discussions to so that the entire Scheduled Tribe community of Goa is informed on the status of political reservation,” he said.

Saying that the Mission was expecting the government at the Centre to introduce the necessary law in the ongoing Parliament session as the process involved for political reservation is lengthy and complicated, John said, “But to our disappointment, no such efforts have been made at the Centre to pass the necessary legislation.”