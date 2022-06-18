MLA, officials arrive at NH66 to address issues plaguing accident-prone Dandeavaddo junction

Representative Image | AFP

Officials of the traffic and police department and RTO descended on the National Highway 66 along with Velim MLA Cruz Silva on Friday in a bid to address the traffic issues plaguing the accident-prone Dandeavaddo junction in Chinchinim.

With as many as five roads joining the highway at the junction and with vehicles, including 18-wheeler vehicles speeding on the highway, the MLA and the agencies mooted a host of temporary measures to address the burning issues.

After the meeting, the MLA informed that rumblers will be erected on the National highway, metres away from the junction, to reduce the speed of the vehicles plying on the highway. Similarly, he said the agencies have mooted a suggestion to go for road dividers to channelize the heavy traffic and to stop overtaking.

Another suggestion mooted by the agencies is to declare the roadside near the junction as no parking zone.

MLA Cruz said the suggestions mooted by the agencies will be submitted to the South Goa District Collector Jyoti Kumari to take them to the logical conclusion.

“After the agencies submit the short-term suggestions, the District Collector will notify them and bring them into force,” he said.

To a question, Cruz said he had invited only the representatives of official agencies for the inspection since the people from the locality had called on him with grievances.

“The locals have expressed different views on how to go about resolving the traffic issues. The officials have taken cognizance of the grievances and will work out a solution,” he added.

Saying that he had discussed the issue of National Highway expansion and the bypass with the PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral, the MLA said he has been informed that no final decision has been taken on the bypass issue.

