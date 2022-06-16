Huge land scam in Goa, SIT will probe it: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant |

Panaji: The State government on Wednesday set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan, IPS, to investigate all cases of illegal transfer of land ownership.

Besides Valsan, the SIT also comprises Deputy Collector (South Goa) Snehal Prabhu, DySP Braz Menezes, PI Satish Gaude, PI Nilesh Shirodkar and a representative each of the State Registrar and the Department of Archaeology.

The order issued by the Home Department said the SIT is being constituted to inquire into the multiple complaints and FIRs registered related to illegal transfer of land using forged documents.

The SIT will be under the direct control of the SP (Crime Branch), the Home Department order says, adding that it is yet to be issued a formal 'terms of reference' which will be done separately.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Cell of Goa police booked a case against an unknown miscreant for creating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Messages have been sent out from the account, police said.

